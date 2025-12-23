Local teen missing, police requesting public assistance

By: McKenna Golat | Southfield Sun | Published December 23, 2025

The Southfield Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate 15-year-old Malanya Lockett, who was last seen Dec. 19.. Photo provided by the Southfield Police Department

SOUTHFIELD — The Southfield Police Department is requesting assistance in locating 15-year-old Malanya Lockett.

Lockett was last seen at 7 p.m. Dec. 19 in her home in Southfield. She is described as a Black female with shoulder-length, straight black hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet tall and approximately 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white nightgown and a hair bonnet.

Police believe she is voluntarily missing at this time.

Anyone with information regarding Lockett’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Southfield Police Department at (248) 796-5500.



