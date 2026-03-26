Local student named candidate in U.S. Presidential Scholars Program

By: McKenna Golat | Southfield Sun | Published March 26, 2026

Sarah Abazi, 18, of Bloomfield Township, has been selected as a candidate for the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. Abazi is a senior at Southfield Christian High School. Photo provided by Lindsay Wolfe

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SOUTHFIELD — Sarah Abazi, 18, a senior at Southfield Christian High School, was selected as a candidate for the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program, a highly selective academic honor.

Abazi is a resident of Bloomfield Township. She is one of 4,000 students from across the U.S. who are named candidates for the program. Applications into the program are invitation-only based on students with the top SAT and ACT scores, as well as other academic achievements and extracurricular activities.

Among the 4,000 candidates, 650 will be selected as semifinalists in the spring. Each year, up to 161 students are officially named U.S. Presidential Scholars. Abazi said it is an honor to be named a candidate.

“I try my best in all I do, and if they find my academics and activities to be aligned with their values, it would be an honor to receive it,” she said.

Abazi achieved a 1560 score on the SAT and a 36 on the ACT. She also takes multiple Advanced Placement courses and participated in geophysics research at Wayne State University over the summer. In addition to her academics, Abazi plays piano as well as plays the cello with the Detroit Metropolitan Youth Symphony Orchestra.

The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program looks at more than just academics. Abazi was required to write five essays on a series of topics, including what America means to her, the 250th anniversary of the United States, her role as a citizen, how she would maintain the values of freedom and liberty, and how she is involved in the community.

Tressa Matthews, principal of Southfield Christian High School, said the school is incredibly proud of Abazi.

“This prestigious nomination highlights her commitment to excellence in the classroom and in every area of her life,” she said.

Abazi said she is blessed to have so many people in her life who have supported her, not only academically, but also personally. She said going to a smaller school like Southfield Christian has given her impactful mentors.

Abazi plans to study either engineering or mathematics while in college.

The names of the semifinalists will be posted sometime this spring, and the names of the official U.S. Presidential Scholars will be posted in the summer. The exact dates are yet to be determined.