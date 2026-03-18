Kim Patterson crafted this piece of art called “Untitled One” for the Lawrence Street Gallery exhibit.

Kim Patterson crafted this piece of art called “Untitled One” for the Lawrence Street Gallery exhibit.

Photos provided by the Lawrence Street Gallery

Lawrence Street Gallery exhibit highlights pottery

By: Mike Koury | Woodward Talk | Published March 18, 2026

This piece of art made by Tracy Gabry and featured in the Lawrence Street Gallery’s show is titled “Seven Deadly Spins.”

This piece of art made by Tracy Gabry and featured in the Lawrence Street Gallery’s show is titled “Seven Deadly Spins.”

FERNDALE — The Lawrence Street Gallery has been hosting an exhibition specializing in pottery that will continue through the end of the month.

The LSG’s current exhibit, “Saints, Sinners & Potters,” features work from artists who made “pottery, sculpture, and unique vessels,” a news release states. Artists featured in the show include Meredith Host, Pamela Day, Kim Patterson, Susan O’Connor and Mingjie Zhang.

The mid-month reception will be held from 2:30 to 4 p.m. March 22, and it will feature a poetry event at 3 p.m.

The closing reception with awards will be from 5 to 8:30 p.m. March 26-27.

The gallery is open from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays; noon to 9 p.m. Fridays; and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays. It’s located at 22620 Woodward Ave.

For more information, visit lawrencestreetgallery.com.


 