Lawrence Street Gallery exhibit highlights pottery

Kim Patterson crafted this piece of art called “Untitled One” for the Lawrence Street Gallery exhibit.

Photos provided by the Lawrence Street Gallery

By: Mike Koury | Woodward Talk | Published March 18, 2026

This piece of art made by Tracy Gabry and featured in the Lawrence Street Gallery’s show is titled “Seven Deadly Spins.”

FERNDALE — The Lawrence Street Gallery has been hosting an exhibition specializing in pottery that will continue through the end of the month.

The LSG’s current exhibit, “Saints, Sinners & Potters,” features work from artists who made “pottery, sculpture, and unique vessels,” a news release states. Artists featured in the show include Meredith Host, Pamela Day, Kim Patterson, Susan O’Connor and Mingjie Zhang.

The mid-month reception will be held from 2:30 to 4 p.m. March 22, and it will feature a poetry event at 3 p.m.

The closing reception with awards will be from 5 to 8:30 p.m. March 26-27.

The gallery is open from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays; noon to 9 p.m. Fridays; and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays. It’s located at 22620 Woodward Ave.

For more information, visit lawrencestreetgallery.com.



