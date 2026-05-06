Ferndale to host City Council forum for vacant seat

By: Mike Koury | Woodward Talk | Published May 6, 2026

File photo by Erin Sanchez

FERNDALE — Applications for the vacant seat on the Ferndale City Council have now closed.

After the resignation of Donnie Johnson last month due to new job requirements, the city began accepting applications from its residents to fill his seat. The application period ended on May 5.

The city now will be hosting a council candidate forum at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 7, in the City Council chambers at City Hall, 300 E. Nine Mile Road.

According to a news release, applicants will be asked to prepare a three- to five-minute statement about the following questions: What would be your top three goals if selected as a council member? What policies or programs drove you to apply, and which areas of local governance are you most interested in? How do you believe you will fit in and work as a team with the current council?

If applicants are unable to attend the meeting in person, they are asked to email City Manager Colleen O’Toole at cotoole@ferndalemi.gov by 5 p.m. May 7.



