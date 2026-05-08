Ferndale schools looking to create foundation

By: Mike Koury | Woodward Talk | Published May 8, 2026

Shutterstock image

FERNDALE — Ferndale Public Schools will be hosting a meeting to gauge community interest in the creation of a district foundation.

The meeting about the creation of an FPS Foundation will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, May 11, at the district’s administration building, 2610 Pinecrest Drive.

“A school foundation is one of the most powerful tools a community has to invest directly in its students and staff,” the district stated in its announcement. “It can fund programs, resources, and opportunities that go beyond what our current budget can cover. Right now, Ferndale doesn’t have a foundation and that means we’re leaving real support on the table.”

Questions that the meeting will cover include why the district is interested now in a foundation and how foundations in comparable districts raise money and what they fund.



