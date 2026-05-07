Berkley police seeking help identifying gas station thief

By: Mike Koury | Woodward Talk | Published May 7, 2026

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BERKLEY — The Berkley Public Safety Department is turning to the public to get help on a larceny that took place this week.

According to the department, a male subject at 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 6, broke into the Marathon gas station located at 3427 12 Mile Road, which is about midway between Greenfield Road and Coolidge Highway. Berkley Public Safety Department Detective Lt. Andrew Hadfield said the man stole a “whole bunch” of packs of cigarettes and shoved them into his coat, along with cash from the business.

The suspect, described as a Black male who was bald and wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt, fled the scene on foot in the area of Royal Avenue and 12 Mile.

Police are asking anyone with video in the area between 3 and 4 a.m. of the suspect or of a possible vehicle to contact police. They can do so by calling the detective bureau at (248) 658-3390 or by using a portal to submit evidence on the Berkley Public Safety Department’s Facebook page, found at facebook.com/BerkleyDPS.



