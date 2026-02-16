Lathrup Village chili dinner raises money for charity

People serve themselves at the fifth annual Lathrup Village Police Department chili dinner on Feb. 12.

Photos by Liz Carnegie

By: McKenna Golat | Southfield Sun | Published February 16, 2026

Sharing is Caring Aid President Kim Steelman, left, and Lathrup Village Police Chief Michael Zang get bowls of chili at the fifth annual Lathrup Village Police Department chili dinner on Feb. 12.

From left, Karen Thompson, Mark Germaine, Rachel Ivey, Marilyn Greening and Loretta DeLoach enjoy a chili dinner together at the Lathrup Village City Hall on Feb. 12.

Crock-Pots hold homemade chili at the Lathrup Village Police Department’s chili dinner on Feb. 12.

LATHRUP VILLAGE — The Lathrup Village Police Department held its annual chili dinner on Feb. 12 in the Lathrup Village Community Room, located at 24700 Southfield Road.

Every year, the Lathrup Village Police Department holds this dinner as a way to raise money for a charity or nonprofit organization. This year, all proceeds from the dinner went to Sharing is Caring Aid, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that assists people in the metro Detroit area. The dinner raised $300 in donations for the nonprofit.

Sharing is Caring Aid President Kim Steelman said Sharing is Caring Aid originally started with a focus on food insecurity but over time expanded its assistance. She said it encompasses community needs, meeting both material and emotional needs. Sharing is Caring Aid has provided people with food baskets, donated clothing, domestic violence resources and more. Steelman said that if there is a need, Sharing is Caring Aid will do its best to help.

Steelman said it was wonderful to see the community of Lathrup Village turn out for the dinner.

“I think that it speaks a lot to the heart of this community,” she said. “These people care and want to make a difference.”

Lathrup Village Chief of Police Michael Zang said this was the fifth year the Police Department has done the chili dinner. He said there is no formal way the Police Department chooses a charity, and that it’s usually by word of mouth.

Zang said the dinners have always been a way to not only raise money for a cause, but to also share a meal with the community.

“We like to engage with the community,” he said. “Lathrup Village has its own small-town feel, and this is a great way to bring the community together.”

Paul Wright was an attendee of the dinner. He said the people of Lathrup Village are very friendly and show up for each other.

“We like supporting things going on in the city, and this charity event is something they do every year,” he said. “Plus, we enjoy the chili.”

Another attendee was Pat Daniels. He said it is nice to see that the Police Department and the city of Lathrup Village support local charities with community activities.

“It’s nice to see the neighbors, especially to share a nice dinner,” he said.

Steelman said people are always welcome to reach out to Sharing is Caring Aid, whether it be to volunteer, donate or receive aid. She said people interested in learning more about Sharing is Caring Aid can visit its website at sharingiscaringaid.org.



