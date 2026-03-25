Lathrup Village approves contractor for Rainbow Circle reconstruction

A stretch of Rainbow Circle on March 17 in Lathrup Village shows the trouble with the pavement that has the residential road scheduled for reconstruction.

Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

By: McKenna Golat | Southfield Sun | Published March 25, 2026

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LATHRUP VILLAGE — The Lathrup Village City Council at its March 16 meeting unanimously approved Pro-Line Asphalt Corp. as the contractor for the Rainbow Circle reconstruction project.

The council approved the contract at the total bid amount of $484,864. Pro-Line Asphalt Corp. is located in Washington Township and has been awarded several past road projects within Lathrup Village.

Rainbow Circle is one of the residential roads within Lathrup Village, located near Evergreen and 11 Mile roads. In March 2025, the city was awarded a $250,000 grant by the Michigan Department of Transportation to repair it.

Lathrup Village approved its contract with MDOT outlining the funding participation in February. The city then took and reviewed contracting bids, and it awarded the bid to Pro-Line Asphalt Corp. on March 16.

Lathrup Village Mayor Bruce Kantor said via email that the city is thrilled to have received the MDOT grant that allows for the repavement project.

“The City will match this amount from our Local Road Fund to make this repaving project possible. Of our residential streets, Rainbow Circle is probably in the worst condition of any. The residents living on Rainbow Circle, and others that use this road to get to their homes, will benefit from a smoother road surface, which will increase safety and property values, reduce the need for vehicle maintenance, improve drainage, and provide an improved aesthetic.”

Kantor also said that Lathrup Village has been able to repave over 7 miles of residential roadways through grants like the one MDOT has provided for Rainbow Circle. He said city staff and the City Council will continue to seek out grants to help improve some of the remaining residential roadways that are in need of attention.

Originally, Lathrup Village budgeted $589,990 within the local road fund for the Rainbow Circle project, with the city’s and MDOT’s shares being $339,990 and $250,000 respectively. With the contract bid at $484,864, Lathrup Village and MDOT will evenly split the cost of the project at $242,432.

Additionally, the council discussed and approved adding the cul-de-sac attached to Rainbow Circle into the reconstruction project. It is estimated that the addition would cost at most $20,000. City Administrator Mike Greene said that if MDOT were to sign off on the addition, it may cover up to $8,000, with the remaining $12,000 being taken from Lathrup Village’s local road fund.

“Overall, the project is still under budget, so we think it would be a good thing to accomplish while (Pro-Line) is there,” Greene said.

Greene said the city is looking to begin the project in mid-April.