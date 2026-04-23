Huntington Woods to host Earth Day expo this Sunday

By: Mike Koury | Woodward Talk | Published April 23, 2026

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HUNTINGTON WOODS — Huntington Woods is inviting residents to learn more about sustainability this Sunday.

The Huntington Woods Earth Day Expo will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 26, in the Gillham Recreation Center gym, 26363 Scotia Road. The event will be put on by the Huntington Woods Environmental Sustainability Advisory Committee.

The expo will feature ways for residents to make their homes and gardens more sustainable. This includes education on composting, a Q&A with a master gardener, a seed-starting station for kids, electric vehicle walk-throughs and help from Telly's Greenhouse & Garden Center.



