Man convicted in Troy hospital shooting

By: Sarah Wright | Troy Times | Published April 7, 2026

Paljusevic

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TROY — Robert Paljusevic was recently sentenced to more than 13 years in prison for a shooting that occurred last year at Corewell Beaumont Troy Hospital.

During the original incident, in March 2025, a 25-year-old Troy resident was shot in the parking garage of the hospital on Dequindre Road. In response, local schools and daycares went into lockdown, as well as the hospital itself.

Police believe the altercation was the result of a dispute between two hospital employees. The victim arrived first that day, pulling into the parking garage, and then the suspect arrived shortly thereafter, confronting the victim and firing at least five shots from a handgun. Two of the shots struck the victim in the arm, while the others hit the victim’s vehicle.

“There was a relationship, from what I understand,” said Troy Police Chief Josh Jones at a press conference in 2025. “They were friends at some point.”

Later, officers apprehended the suspect at a residence without incident. The victim was stabilized and able to let officers know what happened.

Paljusevic was charged with assault with intent to murder, felony firearm, and carrying a concealed weapon. He was arraigned the same month in 52-1 District Court before Magistrate Cody Ellwanger. During the arraignment, Carlo Pizzorni, a detective with the Troy police, said the dispute between the suspect and victim may have started at a funeral.

“It was described that there was a falling-out between the defendant and the victim when the victim’s dad passed away in January 2025,” Pizzorni said. “There was a private viewing for family only, and the defendant was upset that he was not invited. The victim’s mom stated that at the public viewing, she heard the defendant make a comment to the body of the victim’s father that ‘your (expletive) son would not invite me to meet you,’ in reference to the private viewing.”

The detective also reported that there had been a virtual call between the defendant and victim where Paljusevic urinated on the funeral brochures for the victim’s father.

“The defendant made a comment to the victim (that if he saw the victim) outside in public, don’t be surprised if something happens,’” Pizzorni said.

On March 17, 2026, Paljusevic was sentenced to 11.25 years in prison for the charge of assault with intent to murder, with another two years to be served consecutively for felony firearm.

Paljusevic pled no contest to all charges in February.

“Robert Paljusevic tried to kill his friend over a perceived slight,” said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald, in a statement. “The incident also sent the hospital into lockdown, put local schools on alert and terrified an entire community. This sentence provides his victim with justice and makes clear that gun violence leads to serious consequences.”

Paljusevic’s attorney, Paulette Loftin, was contacted for comment, but did not respond by press time.