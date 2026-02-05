Groove out with Southfield’s Rhythm of Our Roots Festival this weekend

By: McKenna Golat | Southfield Sun | Published February 5, 2026

Internationally touring jazz violinist Evan Garr performs at a concert. He will be one of the featured musicians at the Southfield Rhythm of Our Roots music festival on Feb. 7. Photo provided by Stephanie Kaiser

SOUTHFIELD — To celebrate Black History Month, the Southfield Parks and Recreation Department will host Rhythm of Our Roots, a free music festival, on Feb. 7.

This new event will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Southfield Pavilion, located at 26000 Evergreen Road. The festival will feature music talent from across Detroit, including the Detroit Youth Choir, soul singer Spyder Turner and more.

“We wanted to have something to kick off Black History Month,” said Holly Graves, Southfield Parks and Recreation programmer for youth. “We have some amazing acts.”

In addition to the music performances, there will be food vendors and an educational exhibit provided by the Black History 101 Mobile Museum. Seating will be provided, with a capacity limit of 800. FOX 2 Detroit’s Lori Pinson will be the master of ceremonies for the festival.

Admission and parking is free.

The following musicians will be featured at the festival.

• Spyer Turner, a Detroit-born soul singer known for his 1967 hit ‘Stand By Me.’

• Evan Garr, an internationally touring jazz violinist.

•Alexander Zonjic’s All Stars, featuring Alexander Zonjic, Mike Harrington, Eugene McBride and Sasha Kashperco.

• Florella Strings, a Detroit-based violin and cello duo that blends classical with soul and modern influences.

• Angela Davis, a Detroit-based neo-soul and jazz vocalist, winner at the Detroit Black Music Awards, and music educator.

• Detroit Youth Choir, an internationally recognized youth choir known for appearing on “America’s Got Talent,” at Carnegie Hall and in a Disney+ documentary.



