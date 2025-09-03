The Friday Five — Sept. 4-7

1. Art & Apples Festival
Sept. 5-7 • Rochester
Features 250-plus juried fine artists, more than 25 food and refreshment vendors, entertainment by bands, marching bands and dance groups, and kid-friendly art projects and demonstrations, 2-7 p.m. Sept. 5, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sept. 6 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 7, Rochester Municipal Park, 400 Sixth St., annual event serves as primary fundraiser for Paint Creek Center for the Arts, pccart.org/festival
Read more: Art & Apples Festival to kick off fall fun
2. Venardos Circus
Sept. 4-7 • Novi
Broadway-style circus performance comprising only humans (no animals), created by former Ringling Bros. ringmaster Kevin Venardos, 7-8:30 p.m. Sept. 4-5 and 2-3:30 and 5-6:30 p.m. Sept. 6-7, Twelve Mile Crossing at Fountain Walk, 44275 W. 12 Mile Road in Novi, continues Sept. 10-14, venardoscircus.com
Read more: Venardos ‘Broadway-style’ Circus to make first Michigan appearance in Novi
3. Church festivals
Various locations • Sept. 5-7
Harrison Township
Fall festival features 50-50, games, food, rides, Vegas room, used book sale, live music, cornhole tournament and more, 6 p.m.-midnight Sept. 5, noon-midnight Sept. 6 and noon-6 p.m. Sept. 7, St. Hubert Catholic Church, 38775 Prentiss St., sthubertchurch.com/festival
Read more: St. Hubert to celebrate Fall Festival
Utica
St. Lawrence Apple Fest includes rides, bingo, live music, food and beer tents, kids tent, carnival games, raffles and more, 5 p.m.-midnight Sept. 5, noon-midnight Sept. 6 and noon-6 p.m. Sept. 7, St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 44633 Utica Road, applefestmi.com
Warren
Ukrainian Sunflower Picnic features Ukrainian and American food, beer and wine, live music, Ukrainian dancers, raffle, kids games and vendors, noon-9 p.m. Sept. 6 and noon-6 p.m. Sept. 7, St. Josaphat Ukrainian Catholic Church, 26401 St. Josaphat Drive, stjoschurch.com
4. Trail Tunes
Sept. 6 • Madison Heights
Free strolling outdoor music festival along Civic Center Park loop, concludes with Battle of the Bands featuring two acts competing on bandshell stage, event also includes vendors, food trucks and roaming circus performers, 2-7 p.m., 360 W. 13 Mile Road, Facebook
Read more: Musicians to compete in Battle of the Bands at Trail Tunes 2025
5. Baumgartner House 150th anniversary celebration
Sept. 7 • Fraser
Presented by Fraser Historical Commission, free pioneer-style event replicates day in 1875, includes making corn husk dolls, basket weaving, wool spinning, playing marbles and graces, jump roping and more, also petting zoo, mercantile, lawn games, and house and barn tours, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., 18577 Masonic Blvd., facebook.com/baumgartnerhouse
Read more: Baumgartner House to host 150th anniversary celebration
Bonus: USPBL championship weekend
Sept. 4-6 • Utica
See Birmingham-Bloomfield Beavers, Eastside Diamond Hoppers, Utica Unicorns and Westside Woolly Mammoths during United Shore Professional Baseball League playoffs, game #1 Sept. 4, game #2 (and fireworks) Sept. 5 and title game Sept. 6, all 6:30 p.m., Jimmy John’s Field, 7171 Auburn Road, uspbl.com
