The Friday Five — Sept. 4-7

C&G Newspapers | Published September 3, 2025

Advertisement

Advertisement

1. Art & Apples Festival

Sept. 5-7 • Rochester

Features 250-plus juried fine artists, more than 25 food and refreshment vendors, entertainment by bands, marching bands and dance groups, and kid-friendly art projects and demonstrations, 2-7 p.m. Sept. 5, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sept. 6 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 7, Rochester Municipal Park, 400 Sixth St., annual event serves as primary fundraiser for Paint Creek Center for the Arts, pccart.org/festival

Read more: Art & Apples Festival to kick off fall fun

2. Venardos Circus

Sept. 4-7 • Novi

Broadway-style circus performance comprising only humans (no animals), created by former Ringling Bros. ringmaster Kevin Venardos, 7-8:30 p.m. Sept. 4-5 and 2-3:30 and 5-6:30 p.m. Sept. 6-7, Twelve Mile Crossing at Fountain Walk, 44275 W. 12 Mile Road in Novi, continues Sept. 10-14, venardoscircus.com

Read more: Venardos ‘Broadway-style’ Circus to make first Michigan appearance in Novi

3. Church festivals

Various locations • Sept. 5-7

Harrison Township

Fall festival features 50-50, games, food, rides, Vegas room, used book sale, live music, cornhole tournament and more, 6 p.m.-midnight Sept. 5, noon-midnight Sept. 6 and noon-6 p.m. Sept. 7, St. Hubert Catholic Church, 38775 Prentiss St., sthubertchurch.com/festival

Read more: St. Hubert to celebrate Fall Festival



Utica

St. Lawrence Apple Fest includes rides, bingo, live music, food and beer tents, kids tent, carnival games, raffles and more, 5 p.m.-midnight Sept. 5, noon-midnight Sept. 6 and noon-6 p.m. Sept. 7, St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 44633 Utica Road, applefestmi.com



Warren

Ukrainian Sunflower Picnic features Ukrainian and American food, beer and wine, live music, Ukrainian dancers, raffle, kids games and vendors, noon-9 p.m. Sept. 6 and noon-6 p.m. Sept. 7, St. Josaphat Ukrainian Catholic Church, 26401 St. Josaphat Drive, stjoschurch.com

4. Trail Tunes

Sept. 6 • Madison Heights

Free strolling outdoor music festival along Civic Center Park loop, concludes with Battle of the Bands featuring two acts competing on bandshell stage, event also includes vendors, food trucks and roaming circus performers, 2-7 p.m., 360 W. 13 Mile Road, Facebook

Read more: Musicians to compete in Battle of the Bands at Trail Tunes 2025

5. Baumgartner House 150th anniversary celebration

Sept. 7 • Fraser

Presented by Fraser Historical Commission, free pioneer-style event replicates day in 1875, includes making corn husk dolls, basket weaving, wool spinning, playing marbles and graces, jump roping and more, also petting zoo, mercantile, lawn games, and house and barn tours, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., 18577 Masonic Blvd., facebook.com/baumgartnerhouse

Read more: Baumgartner House to host 150th anniversary celebration

Bonus: USPBL championship weekend

Sept. 4-6 • Utica

See Birmingham-Bloomfield Beavers, Eastside Diamond Hoppers, Utica Unicorns and Westside Woolly Mammoths during United Shore Professional Baseball League playoffs, game #1 Sept. 4, game #2 (and fireworks) Sept. 5 and title game Sept. 6, all 6:30 p.m., Jimmy John’s Field, 7171 Auburn Road, uspbl.com

For more events, visit our Community Calendar at candgnews.com/calendar. To upload your own events for free, create an account at login.cityspark.com.

Advertisement