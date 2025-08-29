Art & Apples Festival to kick off fall fun

By: Mary Beth Almond | Rochester Post | Published August 29, 2025

This mixed media painting,“Sunrise Morning,” is by Shelby Township-based artist Kandy Myny, of Bit O’ Whimsey Design Studio. Photo provided by Kandy Myny

Clinton Township resident Tim McEvoy, of Timae Wooden Home Portraits, creates custom art of family homes and cottages. Photo provided by Tim McEvoy

ROCHESTER — The Art & Apples Festival will return to Rochester this weekend, signaling to locals that fall is near.

Now in its 59th year, the three-day festival of fine arts will once again bring art enthusiasts of all ages to Rochester Municipal Park, which will transform into one of the nation’s largest juried fine art festivals Sept. 5-7.

Nearly 60,000 attendees visit the festival each year over the three-day weekend, and Paint Creek Center for the Arts Executive Director Shaun Hayes said the goal is always to keep the festival fresh to draw both new and returning visitors.

“It’s a great way to kick off the fall season, now that the weather is starting to cool off,” he said.

Over 250 artists from across the nation will display and sell their work in 16 different fine art mediums — including ceramics, digital art, drawing, textiles, glass, printmaking, jewelry, metal, mixed media, painting, photography, sculpture, wood and more.

“We will have nearly 300 artists from across the country coming out this year, so more than we’ve had in several years now, and they are a lot of the top artists from around the country,” said Hayes.

Shelby Township-based artist Kandy Myny, of Bit O’ Whimsey Design Studio, is returning to Arts and Apples with her one-of-a-kind mixed media paintings, which she said are designed to bring people joy.

“I love Art & Apples because it’s a hometown show,” she said. “A lot of people know me in the area, so it has a really good crowd and it’s a really beautiful setting in the park.”

Although Myny said her art style had evolved over her 16 years of creating, she said her goal has remained the same.

“I just want to make bright, whimsical, happy art that is positive,” she said.

Myny begins each piece by selecting a background layer of canvas or wood, which she then embellishes in layers using tissue papers, textured papers, fabric, paint, found objects and more. She said the end result is “a happy mixture of materials,” where each layer is visible and patterns and textures peek through. She will be bringing her original paintings to the show, along with prints, cards, coasters and other materials.

New to the show this year is wood artist Tim McEvoy, of Timae Wooden Home Portraits.

“I’ve always liked working with wood, but about eight years ago, I made wooden portraits of our childhood home for my brothers and sisters for Christmas and it just kind of snowballed from there,” McEvoy said.

McEvoy, of Clinton Township, continues to create handcrafted home portraits from wood using photographs supplied by customers. He uses three to five different species of wood in varying thicknesses to simulate the colors and depth of each home. McEvoy plans to bring approximately 10-12 samples of his work to the art fair, and he hopes to connect with those looking to commission him for a custom, made-to-order piece.

“I’ll do just about anything. I’ve done homes, I’ve done businesses and I’ve even done a boat. I’m open to anything,” he said.

Ceramic artist Danielle Rancilio is also thrilled to be a first-time Art & Apples artist.

“I’ve lived in Rochester Hills for almost 12 years, and going to Art & Apples was my introduction to Rochester before we moved here,” Rancilio said in a prepared statement. “It feels very special to participate; I love having the opportunity to participate in events in my community.”

For an inside look into how fine art is created, guests can stop by the Creation Station for live art-making demonstrations, including glass blowing, ceramic wheel throwing and plein air painting from Michigan artists.

Children can enjoy the popular — and free — Meijer Kids Art Zone, which typically offers face painting, inflatables, make-and-take art projects and more.

Those ready to rest their weary legs can head to the bandshell to watch Rochester-area high school bands, local dance companies, and more. All performances will be located on the main stage in Rochester Municipal Park, and all are family-friendly, according to organizers.

Festivalgoers can also pay to sample a variety of offerings from different food vendors throughout the weekend.

“One thing we really tried to emphasize this year is encouraging our food vendors to have apple-based products. Almost every food vendor is going to have something apple-related on their menu,” Hayes said.

The Art & Apples Festival is the PCCA’s signature fundraiser to support the nonprofit’s art classes for kids and adults, free art exhibitions, art market, summer camps, and community outreach through its Art Anywhere program.

A suggested $5 tax-deductible donation per person at each entrance to the festival will provide funding for the PCCA, which works year-round to promote the arts.

“The Art & Apples Festival is Paint Creek Center for the Arts’ biggest fundraiser of the year,” Hayes said.

Art & Apples will be open 2-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 5; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 6; and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 7, in Rochester Municipal Park. Organizers said dogs are not allowed in the park during special events.

Free shuttle transportation to and from Rochester High School, 1361 Walton Blvd. in Rochester Hills, will be provided by OPC Social & Activity Center’s transportation services with wheelchair lift-equipped buses for accessibility for individuals with disabilities.

For more information, visit pccart.org/festival or call the PCCA at (248) 651-4110.