Baumgartner House to host 150th anniversary celebration

By: Alyssa Ochss | Fraser-Clinton Chronicle | Published August 29, 2025

This photo shows what the Baumgartner House looked like when it was purchased by the city in 1981. Photo provided by Marti VanEenenaam-Iwanicki

FRASER — The Fraser Historical Commission is celebrating the Baumgartner House’s 150th anniversary by going back to its roots and providing pioneer activities for all to enjoy.

Marti VanEenenaam-Iwanicki, a Fraser Historical Commission trustee, said the house was finished in 1875 and they have a bunch of pioneer activities planned in celebration.

“What we’re trying to replicate is a day in Fraser in 1875,” VanEenenaam-Iwanicki said. “Not everything is going to be historically accurate but we’re getting pretty close.”

Some of these activities include making corn husk dolls with a corn sheller, basket weaving and more. A wool spinner will be there to demonstrate how wool was spun back in the day. They will also have a petting zoo, a mercantile and lawn games.

“Games that they would have played in the 1870s and 80s which include things like marbles and jump rope. We have a game of graces. We’ve got spinning tops,” VanEenenaam-Iwanicki said. “So tons of freebies for the kids.”

Graces is a game with a wooden hoop and two wooden sticks or wands. Players launch the hoop in the air to a partner across the way to catch with the sticks.

The Historical Commission has been working on this event for over a year starting in June or July of 2024. The event will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 7 with house tours and barn tours as well. Everyone is welcome to attend.

VanEenenaam-Iwanicki said she told the communications director they are a hidden gem in the middle of Fraser. She said people pass by and when they stop, they’re glad they did.

“We’ve had a lot of new visitors this year which has been really, really fun and so we hope we bring even more folks in to come see what’s going on,” VanEenenaam-Iwanicki said.

At the Aug. 14 Fraser City Council meeting during the Baumgartner House proclamation, Councilwoman Patrice Schornak said that the Historical Commission is very hard working.

“They are truly some of the hardest working individuals and volunteers in this city and they are truly, truly dedicated to the history of the museum and the history of Fraser,” Schornak said.

She said she looks forward to all that the group brings forward.