St. Hubert to celebrate Fall Festival

St. Hubert Catholic Church will celebrate its Fall Festival on the weekend of Sept. 5.

Photo by Alyssa Ochss

By: Alyssa Ochss | Mount Clemens-Clinton-Harrison Journal | Published September 1, 2025

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — St. Hubert’s Catholic Church is hosting its 39th Annual Fall Festival this year with tons of rides, food and more for eventgoers to enjoy.

The festivities start at 6 p.m. on Sept 5 continue from noon to midnight on Sept 6 and noon to 6 p.m. on Sept. 7.

Amanda Anderson, festival publicity chair member, said the weekend will be concluding with raffles and they also have live bands on Friday and Saturday night. Anderson also runs the church’s social media channels.

At 10 a.m. on Sunday, the parish will celebrate mass. Afterward, a DJ will play music all day. They also have a popular Polish dinner.

“Last year we sold out in an hour and a half,” Anderson said.

She said they ordered more this year. The dinner includes sausage, sauerkraut and more.

There is no admission for the tent, but arm bands for the rides are $25 before the event and $30 on-site.

Jason Anderson, co-chair of publicity and operations setup, said there will be a cornhole tournament for eventgoers to enjoy on Sunday. They will also have games, a beer tent, a Vegas room and more. He also said the food is fantastic and he thinks everyone loves the Polish Night. The church will also host a fish fry on Friday.

“Trust me, if you don’t get there early, the fish fry does run out real quick,” Jason Anderson said.

Also available are a tag tent which is a used item sale with proceeds going back to the church.

“It’s just a great place for people in our community to donate everything and then proceeds go to the church to help with the grounds,” Amanda Anderson said.

She went on to say they also offer assistance to different charities in the area.

Jason Anderson said it’s a lot of family fun to enjoy.

“We’ve been involved in this for a few years now and it’s just a really good time for everybody,” he said. “It’s great for the community. Everybody gets out.”

He also said people from out of state come to visit the festival.

Amanda Anderson said the website will have updates about the event. St. Hubert Catholic Church is located at 38775 Prentiss St., and its website is sthubertchurch.com.