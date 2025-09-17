The Friday Five — Sept. 18-21

C&G Newspapers | Published September 17, 2025

1. Fall festivals

Sept. 18-20 • Various locations

Oktoberfest • Birmingham

Family-friendly event features German food, drinks, games, music and Bavarian Park Dancers, 6-9 p.m. Sept. 19 and 3-9 p.m. Sept. 20, Our Shepherd Lutheran Church, 2225 E. 14 Mile Road, oslcoktoberfest.com



Harvest Moon Celebration • Farmington

Find harvest food pairings, 40-plus craft beers and ciders, fine wines and live music, for ages 21 and older, 6-11 p.m. Sept. 18-19 and 6-11:30 p.m. Sept. 20, Sundquist Pavilion in Riley Park, 33113 Grand River Ave., see band lineup at downtownfarmington.org



St. Pio Parish Festival • Roseville

Includes DJ, Christmas rummage sale, quilt raffles, raffle baskets, food, games for kids and teens, 50-50, bake sale, and beer and wine, noon-8 p.m. Sept. 20, 18720 13 Mile Road, (586) 777-9116



Harvest Fest • St. Clair Shores

Features priests vs. sisters softball game, vendor walk, kids games, beer and food tent, exotic animals show by Grosse Pointe Zoology, performance by Zakopane Polish Folk Dance Ensemble, cornhole tournament, live music by Mainstream Drive, brew garden tastings and raffle, 1-10 p.m. Sept. 20, St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church, 21100 Madison St., see schedule at saintisaacjogues.com/community-events

2. Art fairs/festival

Sept. 19-21 • Various locations

Festival of the Senses • Clinton Township

Includes art, specialty foods, live entertainment and more, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 20 and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 21, Civic Center, 40700 Romeo Plank Road, clintontownship.com/378/festival-of-the-senses



Funky Ferndale Art Fair

Features 140-plus juried artists and authors, 5-9 p.m. Sept. 19, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Sept. 20 and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 21, held on Nine Mile Road west of Woodward Avenue, also performers, musicians, area to make own art and more on nearby streets, funkyferndaleartfair.com

DIY Street Fair • Ferndale

Find art, live music, food and more, 6-11 p.m. Sept. 19, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sept. 20 and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sept. 21, held between Nine Mile Road and Troy Street east of Woodward Avenue, ferndalediy.com

3. Bloom Conference

Sept. 18-20 • Southfield

Features worship, speakers, musical performances and fellowship for women of all ages, also giveaways and boutique, 7 p.m. Sept. 18, 6 p.m. Sept. 19 and 10 a.m. Sept. 20, also luncheon at noon Sept. 19, Christian Tabernacle Church, 26555 Franklin Road, see schedule at bloom-conference.pages.dev

4. Fundraisers

Sept. 20-21 • Various locations

Classic Cars for the Cure • Clawson

Fundraiser for Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute, ’50s/’60s-style gala includes 25 rare vehicles from museums and collectors, strolling dinner, cocktails and dessert, live music, performance and swing lessons by Oakland University Dance Team, guest speakers, and more, 7-10:30 p.m. Sept. 20, held in private garage at 1330 N. Crooks Road, cocktail attire or themed clothing encouraged, karmanos.org/cars25



Harvest of Hope Gala • Livonia

Annual fundraiser for The Bonnell Foundation (provides emotional and financial support to families living with cystic fibrosis), includes CF speakers, hors d’oeuvres, dinner and silent auction, 6:30-11 p.m. Sept. 20, Laurel Manor Banquet & Conference Center, 39000 Schoolcraft Road, thebonnellfoundation.org/night-of-hope-celebration



HDSA Team Hope Walk • Royal Oak

All proceeds support Huntington’s Disease Society of America, 10 a.m. (registration at 9:30 a.m.) Sept. 21, Normandy Oaks Park, 4234 Delemere Blvd., michigan.hdsa.org/events/2025-team-hope-walk-detroit-mi



Walk to End Alzheimer’s • Royal Oak

Presented by Alzheimer’s Association to raise awareness and funds for care, support and research, registration at 7:30 a.m. Sept. 21 and opening ceremony at 9 a.m., 1.5-mile walk then follows, Detroit Zoo, 8450 W. 10 Mile Road, act.alz.org

Bike Fest • St. Clair Shores

Take 10-mile round trip from Kyte Monroe, 32701 Harper Ave., to Blossom Heath Park, 24800 Jefferson Ave., starts at 10 a.m. (check in at 9 a.m.) Sept. 20 and returns between 12:30 and 1 p.m., also includes lunch and bike raffle, event presented by Tim’s Bike Shop of St. Clair Shores and St. Clair Shores Lac Ste Claire Kiwanis, benefits St. Clair Shores Cops for Kids, register at forms.gle/bQb2UAPnm6Y1uBvY9

Glow Run • Utica/Shelby Township

Begins at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20, 1-mile fun run starts and ends at Jimmy John’s Field, 7171 Auburn Road in Utica, 5K run/walk heads to River Bends Park, 5700 22 Mile Road in Shelby Township, benefits Cassie Hines Shoes Cancer Foundation (supports advocacy and active programming for young adults addressing cancer diagnoses), cassiehinesshoescancer.org/glow-run

Julie Run • Waterford Township

5K and 1-mile run/walk, benefits Open Door Outreach Center (provides food, clothing and referrals for people in need), 9 a.m. Sept. 20 with awards at 10:15 a.m., Oakland Community College - Highland Lakes campus, 7350 Cooley Lake Road, opendoormi.org

5. Theatrical productions

Sept. 19-21 • Various locations

‘The Lifespan of a Fact’ • Grosse Pointe Farms

Play based on real-life battle between essayist and fact-checker, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 19-20 and 2 p.m. Sept. 21, presented by Grosse Pointe Theatre - Purdon Studio, Grosse Pointe Congregational Church, 240 Chalfonte Ave., continues Sept. 26-28, gpt.org

‘Clybourne Park’ • Farmington Hills

Play about home sold to Black family in white neighborhood in 1950s and then back to white couple in now predominantly Black neighborhood 50 years later, 8 p.m. Sept. 19-20 and 2 p.m. Sept. 21, The Farmington Players Barn Theater, 32332 W. 12 Mile Road, continues Sept. 26-28 and Oct. 3-5, farmingtonplayers.org



‘Souvenir: a fantasia on the life of Florence Foster Jenkins’ • Rochester

Play about self-described great soprano and her hapless accompanist, stars two Oakland University faculty members (one from theater department and one from dance), 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20, Varner Recital Hall (on campus of OU), 371 Varner Drive, oakland.edu/smtd/performances-and-events

