Bike ride to benefit Shores Cops for Kids

By: Alyssa Ochss | St. Clair Shores Sentinel | Published September 13, 2025

Participants enjoy Bike Fest during a previous year. Photo provided by Dawn Magnuson

ST. CLAIR SHORES — In collaboration with Tim’s Bike Shop of St. Clair Shores, the St. Clair Shores Lac Ste Claire Kiwanis is hosting a Bike Fest to raise money for St. Clair Shores Cops for Kids.

Dawn Magnuson, Lac Ste Claire Kiwanis member, said the event starts with check-in around 9 a.m. on Sept. 20. The bike ride itself starts at 10 a.m. and participants will ride from Kyte Monroe baseball complex to Blossom Heath Park and back, which is around 10 miles. The proposed end time is around 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m.

“When the riders register, they get a T-shirt and lunch,” Magnuson said.

Magnuson said this is the fifth time the event has been hosted. Profits are made through sponsorships, which include a sign program.

“We hang their signs for the day of the event,” Magnuson said.

Lunch is also sponsored by various restaurants around the Shores.

Along with lunch, they also have a bike raffle with bikes donated from Tim’s Bike Shop. Magnuson said there will be around 10 bikes up for raffle and they are all refurbished by Tim Focht, the owner of Tim’s Bike Shop.

Registration for the event is $18 per rider and while there is no age limit, anyone under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Participants must be able to ride the full 10 miles.

Focht said the event is a family fun filled day.

“People just going for a bike ride, raising money for Cops for Kids, a great cause to help out kids in the community,” Focht said.

Magnuson suggests riders bring a helmet, sunscreen and a bottle of water.

“We do have a station at Blossom Heath, which is considered the halfway mark, that we provide water there for them to refill with,” Magnuson said.

The St. Clair Shores Police Department will also be in attendance. Kids will receive some decorations for their bikes.

Registration is available at forms.gle/bQb2UAPnm6Y1uBvY9.

The Kyte Monroe baseball complex is located at 32701 Harper Avenue and Blossom Heath Park is located at 24800 Jefferson Avenue.