Truth subject to interpretation in ‘The Lifespan of a Fact’

Phil Potter plays an essayist and Laura Bartell plays a magazine editor in Purdon Studio Theatre’s production of “The Lifespan of a Fact.”

Photo provided by Grosse Pointe Theatre

By: K. Michelle Moran | Grosse Pointe Times | Published September 16, 2025

Advertisement

GROSSE POINTE FARMS — What defines “truth”? It’s the question at the heart of “The Lifespan of a Fact,” a production by the Purdon Studio Theatre — the black box theater arm of Grosse Pointe Theatre.

Based on an actual incident involving a battle between an essayist and a fact-checker, the show will be staged Sept. 19-21 and Sept. 26-28 at Grosse Pointe Congregational Church in Grosse Pointe Farms. This show also marks the beginning of GPT’s 2025-2026 season.

Phil Potter, of St. Clair Shores, plays essayist John D’Agata; Laura Bartell, of Grosse Pointe Shores, plays magazine editor Emily Penrose; and Alex Sprinkle, of Detroit, plays Jim Fingal, a zealous fact-checker and recent Harvard University graduate. Fingal and D’Agata butt heads almost immediately over D’Agata’s essay about the suicide of a young man and the history of the city — Las Vegas — where the tragedy took place.

“I really liked the dialogue, and I really liked the question it was asking,” said Erin Getzin, of Harper Woods, the stage manager and assistant director. “When do you go too far when you’re telling a story?”

Director Virginia Lee, of Grosse Pointe City, a professional voice actor, said she was interested in directing “Lifespan” after seeing it performed.

“When I saw it, it was the first time I saw a play where I thought I was watching a movie,” Lee said. “The show is based on actual people and has realistic dialogue. You’re fully immersed (in the story).”

While the fact-checker role needs to be played by a younger actor, the other two parts aren’t age-specific, which gave Lee some latitude in casting.

“Giving mature actors a chance to act is important,” Lee said of her decision to give the parts to a couple of talented stage veterans.

Bartell had worked with Lee and Getzin before and was eager to do so again. It was also a chance to appear in one of the few shows this season with GPT that wasn’t a musical.

“It’s a great part,” Bartell said.

All three roles are meaty ones, those familiar with the show say.

“Each character is complex in their own way,” Getzin said. “As the story progresses, you learn more about their lives.”

The events of the play take place circa 2005, making it a fairly modern work, complete with references to social media.

Although there’s plenty of gripping drama, “Lifespan” has its moments of levity as well.

Like the real-life story it depicts, “Lifespan” doesn’t have a tidy ending.

“One of the reasons I like this show is because Broadway has been gravitating towards messy stories,” Lee said.

She said some of the lines of “snappy dialogue” in the show come directly from the book that preceded it.

The play leaves it up to audience members to come to their own conclusions. Getzin said audiences should come to the show “with an open mind.”

“There’s no villain here,” Potter said. “There’s no great hero, either. It’s just three people trying to do their best.”

Because of some strong language and a physical altercation, the show is recommended for older youths and adults.

Grosse Pointe Congregational Church is located at 240 Chalfonte Ave. in Grosse Pointe Farms. For advance tickets or more information, visit gpt.org or call the GPT box office at (313) 881-4004.