Walk to End Alzheimer’s to bring Royal Oak community together

Thousands of people gather each year to participate in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

By: Taylor Christensen | Royal Oak Review | Published September 15, 2025

ROYAL OAK — The Detroit Zoo, 8450 W. 10 Mile Road in Royal Oak, will once again host the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Sept. 21.

Each year the walk brings together thousands of people that all pitch in to raise money for Alzheimer’s and dementia care, research, and spreading the word about this disease.

Registration for the walk will begin at 7:30 a.m. and the opening ceremony will take place at 9 a.m., which is followed by the walk.

“This is a pivotal moment in the fight against Alzheimer’s. There are now treatments that change the course of the disease,” Jennifer Lepard, president and CEO of the Alzheimer’s Association Michigan Chapter, said in a prepared statement. “We hope that everyone in our community can join us by starting a team to help the Alzheimer’s Association raise awareness and funds for families facing the disease today, take more steps toward treatments and finally end this disease.”

Last year, the walk raised more than $789,500, and the hope this year is to raise around $875,000, according to Stephanie Sawicki, the Detroit walk director.

“Our goal is to raise additional funds, which (the walk) is one of our largest fundraisers to help fund the research that we do at the Alzheimer’s Association,” Sawicki said. “Our goal is to bring awareness to the things that the Alzheimer’s Association does in our community and in the country with research and support services.”

Sawicki said that the walk is a family-friendly event that is open to anybody willing to learn more about Alzheimer’s and ways to help.

“We encourage everyone to come out. Rain or shine, it is a mile and a half walk in the zoo, but it’s something that people can do at their own pace and at their own leisure. There’s no finish line, per se, they need to be at a certain time,” she said.

Sawicki said that the event will feature community partners sharing information and resources about Alzheimer’s.

There will also be several local researchers who are funded by the association and who are doing research right now at places such as Wayne State University, the University of Michigan and Corewell Health.

“It’s a great opportunity for someone, even if they are not fundraising, to come out and just learn a little bit more about what’s going on in their community and what support services we have with our programs and services,” she said.

On walk day, participants can honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the Promise Garden ceremony. During the ceremony, people will receive a flower with each different color representing their own personal connection to the disease.

Sawicki said the purple flower represents that the person lost someone to Alzheimer’s, orange represents people who are there and supporting but do not have a direct connection, and yellow represents caregivers of someone with Alzheimer’s.

Jen Stark, a Royal Oak resident, has a son at Detroit Country Day School where the varsity soccer team played an Alzheimer’s benefit game on Sept. 13.

“At Detroit County Day School, students are encouraged to actively engage with the community through service and volunteering. In keeping with this tradition, the DCDS men’s soccer designates one game each year as a charity game,” Stark said. “This year, the cause is especially meaningful. All of the varsity team captains have had a loved one affected by dementia or Alzheimer’s. My son, Evan, is one of the captains. His grandfather, my father, passed away in February 2025 due to complications from Alzheimer’s.”

Stark, her two sons, husband and mother are going to be at the Walk to End Alzheimer’s along with the Detroit Country Day varsity soccer team.

“Educating the players and families about Alzheimer’s disease and how the Alzheimer’s Association provides critical support in the community ensures that if they are ever faced with this disease, they know the resources available,” she said. “Alzheimer’s still has a lot of stigma, and raising awareness will help break through that stigma.”

Stark said that the Walk to End Alzheimer’s is a special event where people can go to connect with others who have experienced similar struggles with the disease.

“The walk taking place in the Royal Oak community at the Detroit Zoo serves as a great reminder that if you or a loved one are faced with a dementia diagnosis, there is support locally and you aren’t alone,” she said. “As a member of the Royal Oak community, I’m proud to support this important work and am so glad my son, his teammates and their families are participating to bring awareness. Over the years, my dad joined us on visits to the Detroit Zoo, so it’s especially meaningful walking at a place where we shared a lot of wonderful family memories.”

Sawicki said that it is preferred for those who wish to attend the walk to register prior to the event at act.alz.org. Registration is open until the day of the walk, Sept. 21.