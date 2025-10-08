The Friday Five — Oct. 9-12

C&G Newspapers | Published October 8, 2025

Advertisement

Advertisement

1. Harvest Festival

Oct. 11 • Madison Heights

Free event includes hayrides, food and other seasonal activities, noon to 4 p.m., Rosie’s Park, 1111 E. Farnum Ave., facebook.com/madisonheightsrecreation

Read more: Harvest Festival to offer hayrides, cider and more at Rosie’s Park

Related: Halloween & Fall Fun Events

2. ‘Hypnosis Unleashed’

Oct. 12 • Royal Oak

Stars Las Vegas comedian, magician and hypnotist Kevin Lepine who graduated from East Detroit (now Eastpointe) High School in 1993, for ages 18 and older, 7 p.m. (doors at 6 p.m.), Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle, 310 S. Troy St., comedycastle.com

Read more: Vegas entertainer puts audience under his spell in ‘Hypnosis Unleashed’

3. Theatrical productions

Oct. 9-12 • Various locations

‘Tracy Jones’

Play follows one Tracy Jones waiting for others with same name to show for party, presented by Rosedale Community Players, 8 p.m. Oct. 10-11 and 2 p.m. Oct. 12, Peace Lutheran Church, 17029 W. 13 Mile Road in Southfield, continues Oct. 17-19 and 24-25, rosedalecommunityplayers.com



‘Amy and the Orphans’

Play about sparring siblings on road trip after father’s death, performance by Stagecrafters 2nd Stage features actress with Down syndrome as title character, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 10-11 and 2 p.m. Oct. 12, The Baldwin Theatre, 415 S. Lafayette in Royal Oak, continues Oct. 16-19, stagecrafters.org

Read more: Follow the story of family and grief in ‘Amy and the Orphans’



‘Seminar’

Comedy about aspiring novelists and professor who clash over writings, relations and futures, 8 p.m. Oct. 10-11 and 2 p.m. Oct. 12, St. Dunstan’s Playhouse, 400 Lone Pine Road in Bloomfield Hills, continues Oct. 16-18, stdunstanstheatre.com

Read more: St. Dunstan’s production of ‘Seminar’ opens Oct. 10



‘Catch Me If You Can’

Comedy about wife who goes missing during honeymoon and other woman who claims to be husband’s new bride, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 9-10, 6 p.m. Oct. 11, and 2 and 6:30 p.m. Oct. 12, Meadow Brook Theatre (room 207 in Wilson Hall on campus of Oakland University), 378 Meadow Brook Road in Rochester, continues select dates until Nov. 2, mbtheatre.com

4. Fire department open houses

Oct. 11-12 • Various locations

Birmingham

Also meet members of Oakland County Dive Team and Birmingham Police Department, plus photo opportunity with 1924 water pumping fire truck, 1-4 p.m. Oct. 11, Fire Station #1, 572 S. Adams Road, bhamgov.org/fireopenhouse



Bruce Township/Romeo

Runs in conjunction with Fall Fest, noon-3 p.m. Oct. 11, Bruce Township Park, 223 E. Gates Road, brucetwp.org/community/page/fire-department-open-house



Chesterfield Township

Includes agility course, inflatables and more, noon-3 p.m. Oct. 12, Fire Station #3, 33991 23 Mile Road, chesterfieldfire.org



Shelby Township

Meet Sparky the Fire Dog and more, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 11, Fire Station #1, 6345 23 Mile Road, facebook.com/shelbytwpfire

5. Fall Food & Fun Night

Oct. 11 • Farmington

Presented by VegMichigan, includes plant-based food, games, music, bonfire and more, 5-9 p.m., Riley Park, 33113 Grand River Ave., vegmichigan.org

For more events, visit our Community Calendar at candgnews.com/calendar. To upload your own events for free, create an account at login.cityspark.com.

Advertisement