Follow the story of family and grief in ‘Amy and the Orphans’

Noelle Ochoa plays Maggie and Tony Mattar plays Jacob in the Stagecrafters production of “Amy and the Orphans.”

Photo provided by Bureau Detroit

By: Taylor Christensen | Royal Oak Review | Published September 30, 2025

Amy, the main character of “Amy and the Orphans,” is played by Maria Nazareno. Photo provided by Bureau Detroit

Advertisement

ROYAL OAK — Coming to the Baldwin Theater 2nd Stage is the story of “Amy and the Orphans,” a tale of family, acceptance and grief.

The story follows three siblings, Maggie, Jake and Amy. When their 85-year-old father dies, Maggie and Jake must figure out how to break the news to Amy, who has Down syndrome and has lived in a state home for years.

“Amy and the Orphans” is a dark comedy and a family drama by Lindsey Ferrentino. The Stagecrafters production is directed by Emily Lourim.

The show will run from Oct. 10-19, and tickets cost $25 with a $3 per ticket fee.

Leta Chrisman, who plays Kathy, Amy’s caretaker, said that the most compelling part about this show is the emotional truth of it.

“Everyone in the show has a journey to go on, and there are such deeply moving moments, and some really funny ones too,” Chrisman said. “The characters and their relationships are really relatable, and the way the story unfolds is beautifully done.”

Chrisman said she is pleased to be playing Kathy.

“She’s sassy and funny, but deep down she’s got such a big heart, just like me, although my Midwest accent doesn’t hold a candle to her Long Island one,” Chrisman said.

Chrisman hopes that the show can influence the audience to think about how they connect with the community around them.

“I want people to leave this show and really think about how they connect with the world and the people around them, not just family, but also friends, coworkers and even strangers,” she said. “The connections we form are so important. I love Amy’s view of her network of friends and how essential it is to her life.”

Beth Tetrault plays Sarah, the mother of the main character, Amy, and her two older siblings, Maggie and Jake.

“At first I had a hard time relating to my character because she makes a very devastating life decision. But, I related to her as a parent,” Tetrault said. “I saw how incredibly hard parenting was for her because she didn’t have the resources and support she needed.”

The show is special because it highlights a main character with Down syndrome, Tetrault said.

“This show is so unique because it prominently features a character with Down syndrome. I’ve never seen a play like this presented before,” she said. “The character Amy and the wonderfully talented young woman playing her, Maria, are both funny, talented and brave. I think audiences will fall in love with her.”

The emotional rollercoaster that the show takes audiences on is sure to interest those in attendance, Tetrault said.

“I think audiences will be drawn into the drama and comedy of this unique family,” she said. “I hope our audiences laugh with us, maybe shed a tear, but mostly leave with a heart that is a little more open, and new perspective on the neurodivergent community.”

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit stagecrafters.org.