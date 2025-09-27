Vegas entertainer puts audience under his spell in ‘Hypnosis Unleashed’

Kevin Lepine, a 1993 Eastpointe High School graduate, will bring “Hypnosis Unleashed” to Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle in Royal Oak Oct. 12. Showtime is 7 p.m., and the show is 18 and older.

Photo provided by Kevin Lepine

By: Maria Allard | C&G Newspapers | Published September 27, 2025

Advertisement

EASTPOINTE/ROYAL OAK — Kevin Lepine is a triple threat.

He’s a comedian, magician and hypnotist who has been entertaining audiences with his “Hypnosis Unleashed” for several years at the Canyon Club inside the Four Queens Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

Once a year, the 1993 Eastpointe High School graduate returns to his roots to Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle. Lepine will bring laughs and more when he performs “Hypnosis Unleashed” Oct. 12 at the Comedy Castle, located at 310 S. Troy St. in Royal Oak. Showtime is 7 p.m., and the show is for those 18 and older.

Lepine provides an entertaining evening where he takes volunteers from the audience who are willing to be hypnotized on stage and become part of the act. When under hypnosis, Lepine creates different scenarios that promise to make the crowd laugh. For instance, turning someone into a body builder is always a hit.

“The routines are dictated by personalities on stage,” the talented performer said. “You never know what responses you are going to get.”

During one skit, Lepine will turn a volunteer into the Laughter Police, who will try to stop the audience from laughing. He’ll transform macho guys into showgirls, cheerleaders or Britney Spears. Another funny moment in the show is when those on stage think napkins are $100 bills.

“People will grab them and put them down their shirts. One guy pulled out his wallet and put them in there,” Lepine said. “To be able to perform is one of the greatest privileges of my life.”

Lepine said one of his latest creations is turning those under his spell into martians. Audience members volunteer to be hypnotized for different reasons.

“Some people have been hypnotized before and they love the feeling,” he said. “Some are curious about it.”

Lepine’s wife, Emily, has assisted over the years to make the show a success. You might even spot her on stage during the show.

“We’re always changing things up and writing new material,” Lepine said.

Comedian Joel Fragomeni has known Lepine for about 25 years. He works as a doorman at the Comedy Castle and always catches Lepine’s show. He’ll see it again Oct. 12 because he’ll be working the door.

“I’m looking forward to it. Kevin is a very dynamic performer. He really gets the audience engaged. It’s a lot of audience participation. I don’t think people realize that it’s almost like a rock concert. They’re the performers and Kevin is the frontman,” Fragomeni said. “It’s super fun. People come back and see it every year. It’s different every time. I would recommend that people see it.”

One of Fragomeni’s favorite bits is when Lepine gives a secret code to an audience member whose spouse is on stage.

“That will tip them to do something romantic. The wife will give a sexy dance. It’s very wholesome,” Fragomeni said. “Kevin brings out in people what they didn’t know they had in them. Act like Britney Spears or pretend they play drums in a rock band.”

Lepine began performing costume characters for birthday parties when he was 16. Many comics left an impact on him throughout his lifetime.

“My influences go way back to the days of vaudeville. Groucho Marx, George Burns, Jack Benny,” he said. “‘The Muppets’ were a huge influence on me. Jim Henson is one of my heroes.”

Lepine also appreciates George Carlin and Richard Pryor and “the comedy boom of the ’80s.”

“You’ve got your Belushis and your Chevy Chases, Bobcat Goldthwait,” he said.

Anthony Jeselnik is another favorite.

“He’s dark and twisted,” Lepine said.”I don’t know where the punchline is going to go.”

For Lepine, one of the best aspects of Las Vegas is performing for crowds from all walks of life.

“There’s every demographic,” he said. “High rollers and people on a budget vacation are all sitting together laughing with each other and having fun.”

For more information on Kevin Lepine and “Hypnosis Unleashed,” go to vegashypnosisshow.com. To purchase tickets for the Oct. 12 show at Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle, go to comedycastle.com.