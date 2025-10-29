The Friday Five — Oct. 30-Nov. 2

1. Pumpkin rolldowns
Nov. 1 • Various locations
Clinton Township
Send carved or uncarved pumpkin down sledding hill to win prizes, also enjoy cider and doughnuts during free event, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (check in by noon), Civic Center, 40700 Romeo Plank Road, clintontownship.com/486/pumpkin-roll-down
Eastpointe
Send carved pumpkin down sledding hill, also enjoy cider and doughnuts during free event, 10-10:15 a.m., Spindler Park, 19400 Stephens Road, rare-mi.org
Rochester Hills
Send pumpkin down sledding hill to win prizes, also enjoy cider and doughnuts during free event, 1-3 p.m., Bloomer Park, 345 John R Road, rararecreation.org/index.php
2. Honoring veterans
Nov. 1 • Various locations
Harrison Township
Veterans memorial program includes guest speakers, American Legion Post #4 Patriot Team Honor Guard, L’Anse Creuse High School choir and more, 1 p.m., Rosso Hall and Veterans Memorial, 38255 L’Anse Creuse St., (586) 242-3868, harrisontownshipmi.gov
Royal Oak
Meet two members from American Rosie the Riveter Association at general meeting for Royal Oak Woman’s Club, also learn about Rosie statue being erected at Michigan World War II Legacy Memorial in Royal Oak, red bandanas encouraged, social time from 9:30-10 a.m., meeting from 10-10:45 a.m. and program from 10:45-11:30 a.m., 404 S. Pleasant St., rowc.org/events
3. Bougie Bling Fling
Nov. 2 • Royal Oak
White elephant swap with higher-end items, also light lunch and beverages, inaugural event supports GFWC Madison Heights Women’s Club and Guiding Harbor, 1-4 p.m., Royal Oak Masonic Hall, 850 Horace Brown Drive, RSVP to Christine at (808) 494-2469 or Dawn at (586) 871-3477, gfwcmhwc@gmail.com
4. Holiday shopping
Nov. 1-2 • Various locations
Harper Woods
Artisans' Market from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 1, Harper Woods Public Library, 19601 Harper Ave., (313) 343-2575, hwl@libcoop.net, facebook.com/harperwoodspubliclibrary
Shelby Township
Harvest Holiday Market expecting 50-plus vendors, also take site tour, noon-4 p.m. Nov. 2, Packard Proving Grounds, 49965 Van Dyke Ave., (586) 739-4800, packardprovinggrounds.org/harvestholiday
Warren
Craft show, raffles, bake sale, games, photos with Santa and lunch, free admission, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 1, St. Martin de Porres, 31555 Hoover Road, (586) 855-8556, mcriscenti412@gmail.com, smdeporres.com
• Vendor and craft show, 50-50, food truck and local chef, and more, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 1, Christian Church For All Nations, 14205 E. 12 Mile Road, (586) 778-5130, ccfan.events@gmail.com, facebook.com/christianchurchforallnations
5. Theatrical productions
Oct. 30-Nov. 2 • Various locations
‘The Scream: A Halloween Cabaret’
Presented by Ringwald Theatre, 7 p.m. Oct. 30-31, Affirmations LGBTQ+ Community Center, 290 W. Nine Mile Road in Ferndale, proceeds benefit Together We Can (LGBTQ recovery conference providing substance abuse education), (248) 545-5545, theringwald@gmail.com, theringwald.com
'Frozen: The Broadway Musical’
Performed by Stagecrafters Main Stage, 2 p.m. Nov. 1-2, The Baldwin Theatre, 415 S. Lafayette in Royal Oak, continues Thursdays-Sundays until Nov. 23, (248) 541-6430, info@stagecrafters.org, stagecrafters.org
‘Night of the Living Dead’
Presented by Hazel Park Drama, 7 p.m. Oct. 30 and Nov. 1, also gore makeup workshop before each show, 5-6 p.m., Hazel Park High School, 23400 Hughes Ave., hazelparkdrama.org
