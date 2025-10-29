The Friday Five — Oct. 30-Nov. 2

C&G Newspapers | Published October 29, 2025

Advertisement

Advertisement

1. Pumpkin rolldowns

Nov. 1 • Various locations

Clinton Township

Send carved or uncarved pumpkin down sledding hill to win prizes, also enjoy cider and doughnuts during free event, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (check in by noon), Civic Center, 40700 Romeo Plank Road, clintontownship.com/486/pumpkin-roll-down



Eastpointe

Send carved pumpkin down sledding hill, also enjoy cider and doughnuts during free event, 10-10:15 a.m., Spindler Park, 19400 Stephens Road, rare-mi.org



Rochester Hills

Send pumpkin down sledding hill to win prizes, also enjoy cider and doughnuts during free event, 1-3 p.m., Bloomer Park, 345 John R Road, rararecreation.org/index.php

Related: Halloween & Fall Fun Events

2. Honoring veterans

Nov. 1 • Various locations

Harrison Township

Veterans memorial program includes guest speakers, American Legion Post #4 Patriot Team Honor Guard, L’Anse Creuse High School choir and more, 1 p.m., Rosso Hall and Veterans Memorial, 38255 L’Anse Creuse St., (586) 242-3868, harrisontownshipmi.gov



Royal Oak

Meet two members from American Rosie the Riveter Association at general meeting for Royal Oak Woman’s Club, also learn about Rosie statue being erected at Michigan World War II Legacy Memorial in Royal Oak, red bandanas encouraged, social time from 9:30-10 a.m., meeting from 10-10:45 a.m. and program from 10:45-11:30 a.m., 404 S. Pleasant St., rowc.org/events

Related: Meet the inspiration for World War II memorial’s Rosie the Riveter statue

3. Bougie Bling Fling

Nov. 2 • Royal Oak

White elephant swap with higher-end items, also light lunch and beverages, inaugural event supports GFWC Madison Heights Women’s Club and Guiding Harbor, 1-4 p.m., Royal Oak Masonic Hall, 850 Horace Brown Drive, RSVP to Christine at (808) 494-2469 or Dawn at (586) 871-3477, gfwcmhwc@gmail.com

Read more: ‘Bougie’ fundraiser to support kids aging out of foster care

4. Holiday shopping

Nov. 1-2 • Various locations

Harper Woods

Artisans' Market from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 1, Harper Woods Public Library, 19601 Harper Ave., (313) 343-2575, hwl@libcoop.net, facebook.com/harperwoodspubliclibrary



Shelby Township

Harvest Holiday Market expecting 50-plus vendors, also take site tour, noon-4 p.m. Nov. 2, Packard Proving Grounds, 49965 Van Dyke Ave., (586) 739-4800, packardprovinggrounds.org/harvestholiday



Warren

Craft show, raffles, bake sale, games, photos with Santa and lunch, free admission, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 1, St. Martin de Porres, 31555 Hoover Road, (586) 855-8556, mcriscenti412@gmail.com, smdeporres.com

• Vendor and craft show, 50-50, food truck and local chef, and more, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 1, Christian Church For All Nations, 14205 E. 12 Mile Road, (586) 778-5130, ccfan.events@gmail.com, facebook.com/christianchurchforallnations

5. Theatrical productions

Oct. 30-Nov. 2 • Various locations

‘The Scream: A Halloween Cabaret’

Presented by Ringwald Theatre, 7 p.m. Oct. 30-31, Affirmations LGBTQ+ Community Center, 290 W. Nine Mile Road in Ferndale, proceeds benefit Together We Can (LGBTQ recovery conference providing substance abuse education), (248) 545-5545, theringwald@gmail.com, theringwald.com



'Frozen: The Broadway Musical’

Performed by Stagecrafters Main Stage, 2 p.m. Nov. 1-2, The Baldwin Theatre, 415 S. Lafayette in Royal Oak, continues Thursdays-Sundays until Nov. 23, (248) 541-6430, info@stagecrafters.org, stagecrafters.org

Read more: ‘Frozen’ coming to the Baldwin Theatre



‘Night of the Living Dead’

Presented by Hazel Park Drama, 7 p.m. Oct. 30 and Nov. 1, also gore makeup workshop before each show, 5-6 p.m., Hazel Park High School, 23400 Hughes Ave., hazelparkdrama.org

Read more: Zombies attack in Hazel Park Drama’s ‘Night of the Living Dead’

For more events, visit our Community Calendar at candgnews.com/calendar. To upload your own events for free, create an account at login.cityspark.com.

Advertisement