‘Frozen’ coming to the Baldwin Theatre

By: Taylor Christensen | Royal Oak Review | Published October 21, 2025

Zoe Van Slooten portrays Elsa and Emily Sameck portrays Anna in the Stagecrafters production of “Frozen: The Broadway Musical.” Photo provided by Bureau Detroit

Advertisement

ROYAL OAK — Stagecrafters is going to be showcasing the popular Disney production “Frozen: The Broadway Musical” Nov. 1-23 on the main stage of the Baldwin Theatre, 415 S. Lafayette Ave. in Royal Oak.

“Frozen” premiered in theaters on Nov. 27, 2013, and since then has stolen the hearts of families for years.

Zoe Van Slooten is playing one of the leading roles, Elsa, and said she has always had a big connection with the story.

“I auditioned specifically for this role. I think, like a lot of people, this movie is something that was really important to me, and the character of Elsa meant a lot to me too,” Van Slooten said. “I was, I think, 13 when the movie came out, so it was something that I remember going to see in the theater with my mom and just falling in love with the story.”

The story follows sisters Elsa and Anna and their journey of love, family and acceptance in the fictional kingdom of Arendelle. Anna has to go on a journey to help Elsa and Arendelle, while meeting friends along the way.

“I think the character of Elsa is someone that a lot of people can relate to, of having to fight to be themselves and to find their confidence and overcome fear with love, like the story talks about,” Van Slooten said. “It’s really a special role and story to me, and I am really grateful to be a part of it.”

Director Debbie Landis-Sigler said that the story is going to be well-known by many of the audience members, and she hoped that they can come ready to experience a spectacular production.

“There is a lot of emotion throughout the show, and I want the audience to feel all of the feels, I want them to get chills, I want them to get goosebumps, I want them to tear up a little and smile big,” Landis-Sigler said. “It’s all about emotion for this show, and we are working really hard to also bring in a lot of good special effects to make it a full experience.”

Van-Slooten said that she hopes the audience can leave feeling connected to the story of Anna and Elsa and their struggle of family dynamics.

“At its core it’s a story about love in a lot of different forms, particularly love between families,” she said. “I think there is a lot of focus on the love between Elsa and her sister, Anna, and then with some of the other characters, there’s more romantic love interests, there’s parents, there’s friendships, there’s a lot of different relationships between people that all center around loving people for exactly who they are. I think if the audience is able to take that away from the story that would be really special to all of us.”

Landis-Sigler encourages all to come out and enjoy the hard work the cast has put toward this show.

“It’s the perfect time of year. As we get close to all of the holidays, it will be a good place to be, so come out and join us in Arendelle. It’s going to be a great show, and it’s going to be filled with lots of great stuff,” she said.

Tickets are currently on sale at stagecrafters.org and cost $25 for Thursday performances plus a $3 ticket fee, and $35 for Friday, Saturday and Sunday performances plus a $3 ticket fee. All seats must be reserved.