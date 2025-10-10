‘Bougie’ fundraiser to support kids aging out of foster care

Bay Cliff Health Camp recently received donations of prom accessories, games and clothes from the Madison Heights Women’s Club.

By: Andy Kozlowski | Madison-Park News | Published October 10, 2025

MADISON HEIGHTS — Few groups are as vulnerable as those in foster care. As they age out of the system and are forced into the world to fend for themselves, experts say they’re at greater risk of homelessness, unemployment, substance abuse and incarceration.

An upcoming fundraiser by the Madison Heights Women’s Club will support the foster care group Guiding Harbor. Called the Bougie Bling Fling, it will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 2 at Masonic Hall, 850 Horace Brown Dr., in Madison Heights.

True to its name, it will feature many “lavish” items that participants will exchange in a white-elephant-like swap. Items may include new or gently used designer accessories, home décor, unique collectibles and more.

The event comes complete with a light lunch and refreshments. In addition to the swap, there will also be raffles with additional prizes, ranging from gift baskets to travel experiences.

Tickets are $20 per person and are limited. To register, call Christine Rockwell at (808) 494-2469 or Dawn Joa at (586) 871-3477. Both are second vice-presidents with the MHWC.

“I went to a similar (swapping) party last year, which is where I got the inspiration,” Rockwell said. “I got one of those Yeti cups for just $5 when they would normally be priced around $30 at least, so I was thrilled. The people who participate in these events donate Coach purses, beautiful lantern sets — all sorts of high-quality things.”

The plight of foster kids

Studies on those aging out of foster care reveal alarming statistics.

According to the National Foster Youth Institute, about 50% of the homeless population has spent time in foster care.

Those aging out of the system are at highest risk. Up to 36% of them become homeless during the transition to adulthood, according to the National Longitudinal Study of Adolescent Health.

Disruptions to education are also common — the result of constantly readjusting to new homes or schools and trying to process the stress and trauma that comes with it.

According to the National Center for Education Statistics, just 71% of youth who were in foster care at 17 had earned their high school diploma by 21, compared to nearly 90% for the general population.

A study by the KIDS COUNT Data Center found that only 56% of youth in foster care at 17 were currently employed part time or full time at 21.

Substance abuse is another issue. A study by the Journal of Adolescent Health showed youth in foster care were twice as likely to engage in illicit drugs, five times as likely to be drug dependent and up to four times as likely to have other substance use disorders.

And according to a study by the U.S. Department of Justice, nearly 20% of state prisoners and nearly 10% of federal prisoners have spent time in foster care.

Most problems stem from a lack of support structures to guide them. Many foster kids don’t know how to manage their bank accounts, credit score, documents, a lease or a job to pay the bills. As such, many start to slip through the cracks once they’re on their own.

Making a difference

With the Bougie Bling Fling, the MHWC is supporting Guiding Harbor, a group that helps kids aging out of foster care by equipping them with independent living skills. And this fundraiser is just the latest of many charitable efforts by the MHWC.

Earlier this year, the club held a crafting day event that raised thousands of dollars for the Madison Heights Animal Shelter while also collecting tons of essential items like food, litter, toys and blankets to help keep the homeless animals healthy and happy.

During the club’s Book Shop Hop for Literacy, participants were encouraged to visit local bookstores where the proceeds benefitted the Oakland Literacy Project and the Madison Heights Public Library.

The MHWC raised awareness for the issue of human trafficking by supporting the Elli’s House nonprofit, with club members arranging care packages filled with hygiene products, snacks and other essential items meant to help human trafficking survivors.

The club is currently running its Sugar & Spice Drive on behalf of the Madison Heights Food Pantry, from now through December, collecting goods to help families during the holidays.

As for the Bougie Bling Fling, it’s not the only way that the MHWC has helped foster kids. The club recently participated in a successful drive on behalf of the Macomb Foster Closet, collecting more than 175 pairs of new socks and more than 80 pairs of new underwear in all sizes.

The club continues to support the community in other ways as well. The MHWC coordinates the Memorial Day festivities in Madison Heights each year, supports book sales at the local library, tends gardens at the Red Oaks Nature Center, hosts a candidate forum during election season, sells refreshments at the library’s Coffee Concerts and more.

The club currently meets at 6:30 p.m. on the third Monday of each month at Madison Heights Fire Station No. 1, located at 31313 Brush St. in Madison Heights. All are welcome.

“I grew up in Madison Heights, but I don’t live there anymore. But I still come back to the community with this group because they’ve always been there for me and I want to always be there for them,” Rockwell said. “Joining them brought a breath of fresh air to my life. They helped me feel focused and filled with energy, handing me a microphone and letting me organize events. Every time I go to a meeting or meet a new woman from a different club, I’m just amazed by the things they come up with. It doesn’t cost you a thing, and you’re going to have a good time helping so many people.”

The club currently has nearly 70 members from a variety of towns. The MHWC has been making a difference in the area since 1977.

Laurie Geralds, co-president of the MHWC, said the club owes its success to the many women who volunteer on each project. Geralds also commended Rockwell for her efforts on the Bougie Bling Fling.

“Guiding Harbor has been a statewide Women’s Club project for many years, and when Christine (Rockwell) heard the board president speak a year ago, she was so moved that she immediately came up with an idea for a fun and different way to support that cause,” Geralds said. “(Rockwell) has made so many business connections to make this happen. Her energy and passion are contagious.”