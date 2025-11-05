The Friday Five — Nov. 6-9

C&G Newspapers | Published November 5, 2025

Advertisement

1. Remembering Edmund Fitzgerald

Nov. 8 • Troy

Program about freighter which sank on Lake Superior nearly 50 years ago, includes dramatic reading with sound effects and excerpts from actual radio broadcasts, recommended for ages 12 and older, 4-5:30 p.m., presented by Troy Historic Village but held at Troy Community Center, 3179 Livernois Road, (248) 524-3570, troyhistoricvillage.org

Read more: Program details anniversary of historic shipwreck

2. Craft and vendor shows/artisan markets

Nov. 8 • Various locations

Clawson

150-plus juried artists and crafters expected, also bake sale, raffle, 50-50, and lunch, snacks and drinks, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., plus visit Santa, noon-2 p.m., Clawson High School, 101 John M. St., all proceeds benefit Clawson Public Schools through local PTOs and PTAs, christmasinclawson@gmail.com



Clinton Township

• More than 200 tables expected, also chance to win 75-inch TV, presented by Chippewa Valley Band Boosters, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Chippewa Valley High School, 18300 19 Mile Road, cvhs-bands.com/cvhs-craft-fair.html, facebook.com/cvcraftshow

• Free admission, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Heritage Estates, 15430 18 Mile Road



Rochester

• Nearly 100 artisans expected, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., OPC Social & Activity Center, 650 Letica Drive, (248) 656-1403, opccenter.org/event/artisan-holiday-market

• Around 40 booths expected, free admission, 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Rochester Avon Recreation Authority, 500 E. Second St., (947) 886-0007, rararecreation.org



Rochester Hills

More than 160 vendors expected, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Rochester High School, 1361 Walton Blvd., (248) 726-5402, rhs@rochester.k12.mi.us, Facebook



Sterling Heights

Also baked goods, homemade frozen pierogis and raffles, free admission, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m., St. Malachy Catholic Church, 14115 14 Mile Road, g6droptop@yahoo.com



Warren

More than 225 crafters expected, also concessions, raffles and 50-50, presented by Warren Mott Band Club, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Warren Mott High School, 3131 E. 12 Mile Road, free shuttle from nearby Beer Middle School, 3200 Martin Road, facebook.com/warrenmottbandcraftshow



Washington Township

Portion of proceeds benefits local charities, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 8600 27 Mile Road, ourredeemerlwml@gmail.com

Related: Winter Wonderland Family Fun Events

3. Honoring veterans

Nov. 7-9 • Various locations

Royal Oak

Ruck 22 March raises awareness about 22 veterans who died by suicide daily in United States, participants asked to march or walk 2.2 miles while carrying 22 pounds or 22 food or personal items, 10 a.m. Nov. 8, Centennial Commons, 221 E. Third St., donations go to Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter #154, see list of items needed at romi.gov/ruck22



Shelby Township

Services honors military and first responders, includes patriotic music performances, speeches and prayer, 1:30 p.m. Nov. 9, Veterans Memorial, 52700 Van Dyke Ave., (586) 731-5154



Southfield

Ceremony features presentation of colors, welcome speeches and remarks from local government officials and veterans organizations, invocation, presentation of certificate to 91-year-old Korean War veteran James Elias Jackson, laying of wreath, and playing of trumpets and 21-gun salute, also winter clothing giveaway to veterans in need, 11 a.m. Nov. 7, Southfield City Council chambers, 26000 Evergreen Road, (248) 796-5130



Warren

Veterans appreciation breakfast, 9-11 a.m. Nov. 7, City Hall atrium, 1 City Square, RSVP to (586) 574-4520 or cityofwarren.org/events/warren-veterans-appreciation-breakfast



Note: Veterans Day is officially observed annually on Nov. 11. For local events taking place that day, see our Community Calendar.

4. Turkey Troy

Nov. 8 • St. Clair Shores

Kids and adults can run four quarter-mile laps (prizes for first 300 kids), also quarter-mile sprint for adults, plus all-ages pie-eating contest, DJ, live music, vendors, cider and doughnuts, balloon artist, caricatures, craft table, food truck, inflatables, and more, 2-10 p.m., Greater Mack Avenue between Nine Mile Road and intersection of Nine Mack and Cavalier drives, Facebook

Read more: Downtown St. Clair Shores set to host Turkey Trot

5. Theatrical productions

Nov. 6-9 • Various locations

‘Beetlejuice Jr.’

Musical based on Tim Burton’s 1988 comedy-horror film, performance by Warren Civic Theatre, 7 p.m. Nov. 7, 3 and 7 p.m. Nov. 8, and 3 p.m. Nov. 9, Warren Community Center, 5460 Arden Ave., warrencivictheatre@gmail.com, warrencivic.org

Read more: Warren Civic Theatre spooks with ‘Beetlejuice Jr.’



‘Lost in Yonkers’: Neil Simon comedy set in 1942 New York about brothers living away from father while he pays off debts and the colorful characters who come into their lives, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 7-8 and 2 p.m. Nov. 9, Birmingham Village Players, 34660 Woodward Ave., continues Nov. 14-16 and 20-23, (248) 644-2075, boxoffice@birminghamvillageplayers.com, birminghamvillageplayers.com

Read more: Birmingham Village Players bring real-life chemistry to the stage



‘Tuck Everlasting’

Show about family in 1800s who becomes immortal after drinking from magical spring and how they must protect it and their secret, presented by Chippewa Valley High School Musical Productions, 7 p.m. Nov. 7-8 and 2 p.m. Nov. 9, CVHS, 18300 19 Mile Road in Clinton Township, continues Nov. 13-15, cvhsmusicals.org

Read more: Chippewa Valley to stage ‘Tuck Everlasting’



‘Inherit the Wind’

See classic American courtroom drama with updated references to social media, internet opinions and influencers, performance by University Liggett School Players, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 7-8 and 2 p.m. Nov. 9, ULS, 1045 Cook Road in Grosse Pointe Woods, seatyourself.biz/uls



‘Pride and Prejudice’

Modern adaptation of 1813 Jane Austen novel, presented by Stoney Creek Theatre Company, 7 p.m. Nov. 6-8 and 3 p.m. Nov. 9, Stoney Creek High School, 6755 Sheldon Road in Rochester Hills, (248) 726-5700, stoneycreektheatrecompany.ludus.com/index.php



‘The Diary of Anne Frank’

Production follows title character and her family as they hide from Nazi persecution for nearly two years, 8 p.m. Nov. 7-8 and 2 p.m. Nov. 9, Avon Players Community Theatre, 1185 Washington Road in Rochester Hills, continues Nov. 14-15 and Nov. 21-22 (Nov. 16 sold out), (248) 608-9077, boxoffice@avonplayers.org, avonplayers.org



‘Sister Act’

Musical-comedy based on 1992 movie about nightclub singer put in protective custody in covenant after witnessing murder, presented by Groves Performing Arts Company, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 7-8 and 2:30 p.m. Nov. 9, Groves High School, 20500 W. 13 Mile Road in Beverly Hills, continues Nov. 14-16, (248) 203-3530, grovesperformingartscompany.ludus.com

Bonus: Reading Carnival

Nov. 8 • Clinton Township

Includes free kids books, cider and doughnuts, authors Johnathan Rand and Leslie Helakoski, illustrator Brittany (Bea) Jackson, Jasen Magic, puppet show Alex Thomas & Friends, DJ Zak Atak, Detroit Zoo storyteller, storytime room with guest readers, face painting, art and STEM activities, and more, for kids in pre-kindergarten and elementary school, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Macomb Intermediate School District, 44001 Garfield Road in Clinton Township, misd.net/macombreads

For more events, visit our Community Calendar at candgnews.com/calendar. To upload your own events for free, create an account at login.cityspark.com.