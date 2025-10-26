Downtown St. Clair Shores set to host Turkey Trot

Downtown St. Clair Shores is hosting its second Turkey Trot with races and fun for the whole family.

Photo provided by Angela Washington

By: Alyssa Ochss | St. Clair Shores Sentinel | Published October 26, 2025

Advertisement

ST. CLAIR SHORES — For the second year, Downtown St. Clair Shores is hosting its Turkey Trot with family fun for all.

This year, the race is on Saturday, Nov. 8 with a full itinerary of races, activities and food for eventgoers to enjoy.

Angela Washington, owner of Rondo Realty, said the event will last until 10 p.m. The official start time for the event is 2 p.m. with road closure at 1 p.m. so vendors and others can set up for the day. There is a warmup for eventgoers at 2:30 p.m. and the racing kicks off with a sprint specifically for adults at 3 p.m.

The turkey trot is four quarter-mile laps, and the sprint is one quarter-mile lap. The trot is for both children and adults while the sprint is for adults only. Washington said they don’t want kids getting trampled in the sprint.

Washington said along with the race, there will be food vendors, cider and donuts at the end of the races, an adults and kids pie eating contest, bounce houses and more.

Entertainment from Mezz (the band) starts at 6 p.m.

“It’s just going to be a fun event all around,” Washington said. “Social district rules apply so people can walk around to their bars, get their favorite drink, get a hot toddy, go to the band.”

Washington also said Ace Hardware will be testing out their smokers from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Last year the event also went later, but, Washington thinks, people were excited for the Turkey Trot since it was still so new.

There is no pre-check-in this year and Washington asks that people not bring their bikes to the run.

“The basic rules apply,” said Gina Fuga-Fazzolari, owner of Greater Chiropractic.

Washington and Fuga-Fazzolari agreed they had good feedback from the eventgoers.

Fuga-Fazzolari said they had over 250 people attend. Washington said it was a lot of fun.

Downtown St. Clair Shores is located on Greater Mack between Nine Mile Road and Cavalier Drive. For more information, check out the 2025 Downtown SCS Turkey Trot Facebook page.