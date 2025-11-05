Program details anniversary of historic shipwreck

An underwater view shows the sunken ship Edmund Fitzgerald, courtesy of the Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society.

Photo provided by Troy Historic Village

By: Sarah Wright | Troy Times | Published November 5, 2025

TROY — Troy Historic Village will hold a program on the Edmund Fitzgerald, one of largest and most famous freighters to sail the Great Lakes. It sank during a storm on Lake Superior on Nov. 10, 1975. None of its 29 crew members survived.

At 4 p.m. Nov. 8, the Village will present “The Sinking of the Edmund Fitzgerald: A Dramatic Retelling,” a dramatic reading with sound effects and excerpts from real radio broadcasts the night of the sinking. The price per ticket is $10 per person and the program will take place at the Troy Community Center, 3179 Livernois Road. It is recommended for ages 12 and older.

The cast includes Village staff such as Shelby Nelsen, the adult programs director, and Jolie Saul, a history interpreter, as well as Tom Arwady and Jeremy Peters. Sound effects include the ringing of a real bell once for each crew member lost. Light refreshments will be available before and after the program, including gluten-free and sugar-free options.

“The dramatic reading pulls together historic information with personal accounts in a way that personalizes and honors the men who died 50 years ago and the families that they left behind,” said Jen Peters, the Village’s executive director, in a statement. “We are excited to offer both a dramatic reading and a traditional presentation, as we aim for people to make a human connection to that night in 1975.”

Visitors are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance online at troyhistoricvillage.org or by calling (248) 524-3570 to pay over the phone.