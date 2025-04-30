The Friday Five — May 1-4

C&G Newspapers | Published April 30, 2025

1. Cinco de Mayo Festival

May 3-4 • Ferndale

Food trucks, margaritas, live music, lucha libre wrestling and more, free admission, noon-11 p.m. May 3 and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. May 4, held near Mezcal Mexican Bar and Kitchen, 201 E. Nine Mile Road, facebook.com/mezcalferndale

Read more: Organizers bringing back live music, wrestling for third Cinco de Mayo Festival

2. 'May the Fourth Be With You' concert

May 4 • Clinton Township

Hear selections from "Star Wars" franchise performed by Macomb Symphony Orchestra during 50th anniversary season, 3 p.m., Macomb Center for the Performing Arts on Macomb Community College - Center Campus, 44575 Garﬁeld Road, macombcenter.com

Read more: Macomb Symphony Orchestra celebrates 50 years

Also a short time from now in a galaxy not too far, far away:

'Galaxy of Sound' concert

Ferndale Community Concert Band plays music from “Star Wars” and more, also hear M-1 Jazz Collective open show, 3-4:30 p.m. May 4, Ferndale High School, 881 Pinecrest Drive, free but donations appreciated, fcconcertband.org

3. Charity car collection open house

May 3 • Brighton

Private vehicle collection of Ken and Kristen Lingenfelter open to public, includes 150-plus rare and classic cars, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 7819 Lochlin Drive, freewill donation benefits American Cancer Society, facebook.com/thelingenfeltercollection

Read more: Lingenfelter Collection annual Spring Open House is May 3

4. Farmers markets

May 3-4 • Various locations

Birmingham, Farmington, Mount Clemens and Rochester join the growing list of growers offering fruits, vegetables, plants and more when they host their first farmers markets of the season this weekend

Read more: Keep it fresh at local farmers markets

5. Theatrical productions

May 1-4 • Various locations

‘How to Succeed In Business Without Really Trying’

Satire about man who goes from window washer to executive and the antics of office life, 8 p.m. May 2-3 and 2 p.m. May 4, Ridgedale Players, 205 W. Long Lake Road in Troy, continues May 9-11 and 16-18, ridgedaleplayers.com

Read more: Ridgedale Players present ‘How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying’



‘The Music Man’

Based on Meredith Wilson’s 1957 hit Broadway musical, 8 p.m. May 2-3 and 2 p.m. May 4, Birmingham Village Players, 34660 Woodward Ave., continues May 9-11 and 15-18, birminghamvillageplayers.com

Read more: ‘The Music Man’ shines the spotlight on young talent



‘Perfect Arrangement’

Classic sitcom-style comedy-drama about two gay U.S. State Department employees who marry each other’s partners as cover in 1950, presented by Stagecrafters 2nd Stage, 7:30 p.m. May 2-3 and 2 p.m. May 4, The Baldwin Theatre, 415 S. Lafayette Ave. in Royal Oak, continues May 8-11, stagecrafters.org

Read more: Stagecrafters presents ‘Perfect Arrangement’



‘The Secret Garden’

Musical based on 1911 children’s novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett, presented by Grosse Pointe Theatre - Mainstage, 8 p.m. May 2-3 and 2 p.m. May 4, Parcells Middle School, 20600 Mack Ave. in Grosse Pointe Woods, continues May 7-11, gpt.org

Read more: Marvels and memory bloom in Grosse Pointe Theatre’s ‘The Secret Garden’



‘Disney’s Alice in Wonderland Jr.’

Presented by Farmington Hills Youth Theatre, 7 p.m. May 1-2, and 1 and 5 p.m. May 3-4, The Hawk - Farmington Hills Community Center, 29995 W. 12 Mile Road, thehawktheatre.com



‘Matilda The Musical’

Story about psychokinetic girl with unloving parents and hateful school headmistress who uses wit, smarts and powers to create better life, based on 1988 Roald Dahl novel, presented by nearly 100 students, 7 p.m. May 1-3, also 1 p.m. May 3 with American Sign Language interpreters on site, West Bloomfield High School, 4925 Orchard Lake Road, wbhstheatrearts.ludus.com

