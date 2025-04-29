Marvels and memory bloom in Grosse Pointe Theatre’s ‘The Secret Garden’

By: K. Michelle Moran | Grosse Pointe Times | Published April 29, 2025

The emotional musical “The Secret Garden” will conclude Grosse Pointe Theatre’s 2024 to 2025 season. Photo provided by Grosse Pointe Theatre

GROSSE POINTE WOODS — At a time of year when people are starting to plant their own gardens, Grosse Pointe Theatre is going to transport its audience to “The Secret Garden.”

GPT is producing the moving musical — a story of love, loss and healing — May 2-4 and May 7-11 in the Parcells Middle School auditorium in Grosse Pointe Woods.

While it’s set in an earlier era, “The Secret Garden” is a timeless tale that’s relatable in the modern world. Director Michael A. Gravame, of Detroit, is thrilled to be helming the GPT version.

“It is based on the book of the same name written over a 100 years ago by Frances Hodgson Burnett which tells the story of 10-year-old Mary Lennox, orphaned in the British Raj of India and sent to England to live with her reclusive uncle, Archibald Craven, who is tormented by grief and dreams of his late wife,” Gravame said in an email interview. “With the help of some special household staff, Mary discovers renewed life, for herself and her sickly cousin, in bringing her dead aunt’s secret garden back to life.”

Amy Parenteau, of Wyandotte, plays Lily Craven, Mary’s aunt and Archibald’s late wife. In an email interview, Parenteau said Lily “is one of the most beautiful roles” for a soprano to sing, and she’s wanted to be a part of this show since she first heard the score more than 20 years ago.

The score similarly attracted Doug Clark, of Royal Oak, who plays Archibald. Clark — who played the role of the young Dickon Sowerby 30 years ago, also with Gravame — said in an email interview that he was interested in playing Archibald because he’s “a character who travels from the depths of despair to joy and redemption,” giving him a great arc and a range of emotions to mine.

Others in the cast include Hayley Boggs as Martha, Jenni Carmichael-Clark as Mrs. Winthrop/Mrs. Shelley, Bill Davenport as Lt. Ian Shaw, Gavin DeFillippo as Major Shelley, Joshua Dubach as Dickon, Olivia Ferguson as Alice, Andrew Gooding as Albert Lennox, Ben Henri as Dr. Neville Craven, Kristina Kamm-Mardlin as Rose Lennox, Ryan Lutes as Lt. Peter Wright, Josephine O’Reilly as Mary Lennox, Charlie Pesta as Colin Craven, Phil Potter as Ben Weatherstaff, Betsy Steinert King as Mrs. Medlock, Peyton Weil as Claire, Jim Wolbrink as Major Holmes, Rena Dearing as Aya and Anurag Komara-Giri as Fakir.

Gravame first directed this show 30 years ago.

“This musical always carries a special place in my heart,” Gravame said. “Since my last visit to the garden, I have experienced profound grief, thus enabling me to see this show from a new perspective and with a deeper appreciation for its message. I also had some new and exciting ideas for the staging that I wanted to explore.”

Memory is integral to this show.

“I love flashbacks and memory shows, I always have,” Gravame said. “There are so many mini flashbacks and memories in this musical I decided to start and end the show using this method with Mary Lennox as an adult, returning to Misselthwaite Manor. As she explores the now rundown estate, memories begin to swirl and they transport her back to her lonely childhood and her remarkable journey and thus the musical begins.”

In his cast, the director said he has found a group of performers who love the show as much as he does.

Parenteau said audiences can expect a top-notch production “with a lot of heart. There are exquisite costumes, haunting melodies and outstanding performers in every role.”

Clark said “The Secret Garden” is appropriate for all ages and is a “wonderful story filled with engaging characters.”

“’The Secret Garden’ is a story of hope. Hope for new beginnings, hope for the healing power of love, and hope that something beautiful can grow and thrive, even in the darkest of places,” Gravame said. “Many of us could use a little hope right now, which is why I thought that this was the perfect time to stage this musical and tell this story.”

While there’s much to recommend it, “The Secret Garden” doesn’t get staged as frequently as other classic shows. That’s one of the reasons GPT’s cast and crew are urging audiences to catch this production while they can.

“This family friendly musical is one of those rare musicals that has the most lush, haunting and beautiful music written for the musical theatre stage,” Gravame said. “It will have you crying, laughing and cheering.”

Parcells Middle School is located at 20600 Mack Ave. in Grosse Pointe Woods. Tickets cost $25 to $35, including fees. For tickets or more information, visit gpt.org or call the GPT box office at (313) 881-4004.