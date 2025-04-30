Ridgedale Players present ‘How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying’

The Ridgedale Players’ cast of “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying” rehearse for their upcoming performances, which are scheduled for May 2-4, 9-11, and 16-18.

Photo by Erin Sanchez

By: Sarah Wright | Troy Times | Published April 30, 2025

TROY — The Ridgedale Players will be performing “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying” from May 2-4, 9-11, and 16-18.

“How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying” is a musical from the 60s with music and lyrics by Frank Loesser and a book by Abe Burrows, Jack Weinstock, and Willie Gilbert. The show follows J. Pierrepont Finch, a window washer who uses a handbook called “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying” to get ahead at the World Wide Wicket Company. Throughout the show, the character finds himself navigating different comedic corporate situations, workplace rivals, and romantic interests to succeed.

“It’s not a show that’s done a lot in community theatre,” show director Chris Oakley said. “It’s fairly family-friendly. It was written in the ‘60s, so there are jokes about secretaries used as objects and a little profanity. It’s not a downer.”

Calvin Parsell will be playing the role of J. Pierrepont Finch. This is Parsell’s fifth show with the Ridgedale Players. He has also done shows with the Warren Civic Theatre and in high school.

“It’s the first time I’ve had a lead role,” Parsell said. “It’s a lot of fun and so worth it. This is the best cast I’ve ever worked with and it makes it easy to do everything. It’s nice to be friends with people onstage.”

Brandon Drude plays Bud Frump, Finch’s rival and the boss’ nephew. This is Drude’s second show with Ridgedale. He has a total of six shows in his career.

“The director of ‘Unnecessary Farce’ (a previous Ridgedale Players show) asked me to audition because he thought I’d be good as Bud Frump,” Drude said. “It’s a blast. I’m a punching bag, but my character doesn’t care. It’s fun playing someone you’re not.”

Sara Fournier plays Rosemary Pilkington, Finch’s love interest throughout the show. Fournier hasn’t been involved with theater for the past three years, although she is interested in doing more auditions.

“The cast is great,” Fournier said. “Smitty (Katie Schneider) has been my best friend in and out of the show.”

Schneider was part of a previous Ridgedale production in 2021. Since then she has participated in shows with the Warren Civic Theatre.

Her character, Smitty, is a secretary at the World Wide Wicket Company and best friends with Rosemary.

“She’s the typical, quirky workplace best friend,” Schneider said. “The cast is wonderful. Everyone has so much talent and I’ve found a new friend with Sara.”

Showtimes for “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying” are scheduled for Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.

Tickets and show information are available at ridgedaleplayers.com.