‘The Music Man’ shines the spotlight on young talent

Kristen Dittus will star as Marian, and Adam Grey as Professor Harold Hill, in “The Music Man.”

Photo provided by Paul Manoian Photograph

By: Mary Genson | Birmingham-Bloomfield Eagle | Published April 22, 2025

Advertisement

BIRMINGHAM — Residents from Bloomfield Hills, West Bloomfield, Royal Oak, Birmingham, Ferndale, Madison Heights, Berkley and Lathrup Village have come together for the Birmingham Village Players’ production of “The Music Man.” Among the talented cast is several local kids who are enthusiastic about theater at a young age.

The Birmingham Village Players production of Meredith Willson’s “The Music Man” will open on May 2. Transport to River City, Iowa, and enjoy the story of Harold Hill in 1912. In addition to vibrant music, the show is filled with humor and romance.

Portraying a mother and child on the show is an actual mother-daughter duo, Jessica and Emmeline Gamarra, who are playing Mrs. Paroo and Winthrop Paroo, respectively. This is the first time they have performed together and Jessica’s first time back on stage in about 23 years.

Jessica said that Emmeline, who recently expressed an interest in participating in theater, encouraged her to audition for the same show as her. The duo both ended up landing roles in the show, giving them a chance to share the stage for the first time together.

To describe her role, Emmeline said Winthrop is very “shy and sweet” but eventually he opens up and becomes “really bright and excited for everything.”

Emmeline said her favorite parts of the show are the “Wells Fargo Wagon” scene and at the end when they play their instruments in their marching band outfits.

Jessica said her favorite part of the show is watching her daughter on stage. She added that her favorite song of the show is the first song, “Rock Island,” as it is a very exciting and energetic number.

Being in “The Music Man” is a full circle experience for Jessica. In the 1990s she remembers seeing a production of “The Music Man” in Detroit when she was around Emmeline’s age.

“I remember watching it and saying, ‘This is it. I want theater to be a part of my life forever.’ So it is so amazing that my chance to come back to being in theater is with this show again. And now my daughter is 10 years old and is a big part of the show,” she said.

Other local kids in the show include Rosalie Ventamiglia, Clare Tamer, Elijah Zerwas, Brooklyn Brown, Maryanne Gjurashaj, Melody Goodman, London Hansen and Jeffrey Melton. Teens will also be in the show, including Stella Fenton as Zaneeta and Anthony Frederick as Tommy.

Brooklyn Brown, who plays a River City kid, is 12 years old and has been in theater since she was around 4 years old. She has been in multiple shows with the Birmingham Village Players previously.

“It is always just a positive experience. I always walk in with a smile and I always exit with a smile,” Brown said.

One of her favorite songs in the show is “Iowa Stubborn.” As for her favorite scenes of the show, she said she enjoys the town meetings.

“I like a lot of the town meetings with all the characters. You can dive into the other characters and see their personalities as they all interact with each other in it,” Brown said. “I really find that amazing.”

To watch the kids on stage, along with the local adult cast, see the show during its run from May 2-18. Thursday, Friday and Saturday shows will begin at 8 p.m. and Sunday matinees will begin at 2 p.m.

To purchase an individual reserved ticket for $30, which includes a ticketing fee, call the box office at (248) -644-2075 or visit birminghamvillageplayers.com.