The Friday Five — March 19-22

C&G Newspapers | Published March 18, 2026

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1. Dinner in the Dark

March 20 • Shelby Township

Signature fundraising event for Leader Dogs for the Blind, includes hors d’oeuvres, open bar, silent auction, blind wine tasting and wine basket raffle, family-style dinner, hands-on activities simulating people who are blind or have low vision, and more, welcome reception at 6 p.m. and program at 7:30 p.m., The Palazzo Grande, 54660 Van Dyke Ave., purchase tickets or donate at leaderdog.org

2. Warren Spring Carnival

March 21 • Warren

Includes visit with Easter Bunny, egg hunt, inflatables, balloon sculptures, face painting, seed planting with Warren Garden Club and more, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Warren Community Center, 5460 Arden Ave., cityofwarren.org/events/spring-carnival-2026

3. Motown Spirit Creativity Fair + Open Mic

March 22 • Fraser

Meet local artists, authors, musicians, comedians, poets and spoken-word performers, also vendor tables and raffles at free inaugural event, youth encouraged to participate, 1-5 p.m., Lt. Wood-Cpl. Reid VFW Post #6691, 17075 Anita Ave., facebook.com/motownspiritcreativityfair

4. Craft shows/rummage sale

March 21 • Various locations

Clinton Township

Rummage sale presented by Interfaith Volunteer Caregivers (provides assistance to neighbors who are elderly or disabled), 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Clinton Township Housing Community Center, 34750 Village Road, free entry but $2 donation suggested, ivcinfo.org/events/rummage-sale



Dearborn

Spring craft and vendor show expecting more than 40 tables, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Hope Lutheran Church, 3640 Madison St., facebook.com/hopelutheranchurchdearborn



Macomb Township

Spring craft show expecting 200-plus crafters, also concessions and raffle, no strollers admitted, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Dakota High School, 21051 21 Mile Road, proceeds support sports teams, clubs, fine arts and scholastic groups, dakotaboosters.weebly.com



White Lake

Spring arts and crafts show expecting 40-plus local artists, artisans and small business vendors, free admission and concessions available for purchase, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., White Lake Oaks Golf Course, 991 N. Williams Lake Road, oaklandcountyparks.com

5. Theatrical productions

March 19-22 • Various locations

‘Daddy Long Legs’

Musical about older orphan who goes to college thanks to unknown benefactor and later uncovers fact that changes her life, performance by Stagecrafters 2nd Stage, 7:30 p.m. March 20-21 and 2 p.m. March 22, The Baldwin Theatre, 415 S. Lafayette in Royal Oak, continues March 26-29, stagecrafters.org

Read more: ‘Daddy Long Legs’ comes to Stagecrafters 2nd Stage



‘Chicago: Teen Edition’

Musical about fame, fortune and acquittal, presented by Warren Woods Drama Club, 8 p.m. March 20-21 and 2 p.m. March 22, Warren Woods Middle School, 13400 12 Mile Road in Warren, facebook.com/warrenwoodsdramaclub, warrenwoodsdramaclub.ludus.com



‘Mary Poppins’

Musical about George Banks’ relationship with his children, presented by Lakeview Community Theatre Guild (comprises current Lakeview Public Schools students and alumni), 7 p.m. March 20, 5 p.m. March 21 and 2 p.m. March 22, Schaublin Auditorium at Lakeview High School, 21100 11 Mile Road in St. Clair Shores, lctg.ludus.com

Read more: Theater guild brings magic to Shores



‘Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’

Presented by L’Anse Creuse Public Schools and Crusader Nation Theatre, 7 p.m. March 19-20 and 3 p.m. March 21, John R. Armstrong Performing Arts Center, 24600 Frederick Pankow Blvd. in Clinton Township, facebook.com/lansecreusepublicschools, showpass.com



‘Mrs. Packard'

Play about Elizabeth Packard's life in 1800s and her contributions to reform of women’s rights and mental health care, 7:30 p.m. March 19-20, Smith Theatre on Oakland Community College - Orchard Ridge Campus, 27055 Orchard Lake Road in Farmington Hills, continues March 26-27, oaklandcc.edu/calendar

Read more: New OCC theatrical production, ‘Mrs. Packard,’ debuts March 19



‘Come From Away’

Story about planes forced to land in Gander, Newfoundland during Sept. 11 attacks and how thousands of passengers created unexpected camaraderie in city with low population, 7:30 p.m. March 19-20, 6 p.m. March 21, and 2 and 6:30 p.m. March 22, Meadow Brook Theatre (room 207 in Wilson Hall on campus of Oakland University), 378 Meadow Brook Road in Rochester, continues on select dates until April 12, mbtheatre.com



'EMMA! A Pop Musical'

Adaptation of Jane Austen novel "Emma," 7:30 p.m. March 19-21 and 3 p.m. March 22, Sanders Auditorium at Shrine Catholic High School, 3500 W. 13 Mile Road in Royal Oak, shrineschools.com



'The Courage to Right a Woman’s Wrongs'

Play by 17th century female Spanish playwright about woman disguised as man to pursue revenge and restore her own honor, presented by Oakland University School of Music, Theatre and Dance, 8 p.m. March 19-21 and 2 p.m. March 22, Varner Studio Theater (on campus of OU), 371 Varner Drive in Rochester, continues March 26-29, etix.com/ticket/o/5878/oakland-university



'Electra'

RCU Theatre & Music presents story about title character who mourns death of father and later reunites with brother to seek revenge on murderer, 7:30 p.m. March 20-21 and 2:30 p.m. March 22, RAC Theatre in Richardson Academic Center (on campus of Rochester Christian University), 800 W. Avon Road in Rochester Hills, rcu.ludus.com

For more events, visit our Community Calendar at candgnews.com/calendar. To upload your own events for free, create an account at login.cityspark.com.