Theater guild brings magic to Shores

The Lakeview Community Theater Guild will present “Mary Poppins” in March. The guild has 70 cast members made of current students, alumni and teachers.

Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

By: Alyssa Ochss | St. Clair Shores Sentinel | Published February 20, 2026

Mallee Parzynski, a fifth grader, will play Jane Banks and Griffin Cooper, a sixth grader, will play Michael Banks. Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

Molly Dossin, a high school junior, will feature as Mary Poppins. Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

Advertisement

ST. CLAIR SHORES — The Lakeview Community Theatre Guild will present “Mary Poppins” in March, a production bringing current students and alumni together for a magical time.

Madison Cooper, co-producer and assistant director for Lakeview Community Theatre Guild, said the theater program has been around for a long time and recently started back up three years ago.

Director Matthew Klug said the movie differs from the play. The 1964 film focuses on Poppins and the fantastical worlds she takes the children, Jane and Michael Banks, to. Klug said the musical focuses on George Banks’ relationship with his children.

“It’s troubled. He’s having a hard time running his house,” Klug said. “There’s a lot of differences in that aspect without giving too much of the story away.”

He said song placements are different as well as other aspects of the show.

The show will take place at 7 p.m. on March 20, at 5 p.m. on March 21 and at 2 p.m. on March 22. Ticket prices for all three days are $15 for adults and $10 for seniors and students. There is also an option for a season pass to see multiple performances during the year.

All participants in the guild are either current students within the Lakeview Public Schools district boundaries or alumni. They don’t have to have any previous theater experience to audition.

Madison said she thinks this is a great opportunity for kids to have stage experience for those who are nervous to audition for future productions.

“They’re surrounded by so many of their peers and we work really hard to make a really loving and inclusive environment,” Madison said.

She said the cast members are very supportive of each other. Madison is an alumni of the program herself.

Brie Giordano is the scene director and has been with the guild for three years. She said it’s been a fun experience. She said she gets to teach moms who volunteer how to use the power tools.

“I love doing it. It’s a lot of fun,” Giordano said.

Some of the sets she designs are loaned out to other theaters and she has to figure out the sets when building them.

Molly Dossin, a current high school junior, plays Mary Poppins and said this was her first time auditioning for a guild play. She has previous experience in theater through an arts camp and another community theater. She said she was nervous when auditioning but that it has been a great experience.

“It’s been so cool not only working in the theater as a lead, but also with my school and with people that I know and I’m familiar with,” Dossin said. “It’s really exciting.”

She went on to say she’s never had this experience before and that she’s glad she has it now.

Mallee Parzynski, a fifth grader, will play Jane Banks and Griffin Cooper, a sixth grader, will play Michael Banks. Parzynski said it is the best time of her life and Griffin said it is always fun to do a musical.

Parzynski and Griffin said they weren’t nervous about auditioning.

“I think all of the nervous energy is really just excitement,” Parzynski said.

She tells kids who are nervous before an audition that it is all for fun.

“All of the nervous energy inside you is really just you being overexcited and you just do your best and have a great time,” Parzynski said.

Abigail Brown, a high school senior, will play Winifred Banks. Jason Zakens, a high school sophomore, will play George Banks. Lillie Wantston, a high school sophomore, will play Admiral Boom. Mathieu Delong, an alumni, will play Bert.

Tickets can be purchased online at lctg.ludus.com. The play will be at Schaublin Auditorium attached to Lakeview High School located at 21100 11 Mile Road.