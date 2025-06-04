The Friday Five — June 6-8

C&G Newspapers | Published June 4, 2025

1. Country concert for a cause

June 7 • Grosse Pointe Park

Fundraiser held in parking lot of future Michael B’s Café (nonprofit with building to be staffed by adults with special needs), hear Nashville singer-songwriter and Bloomfield Hills native Mac Watts, plus openers Thrift Store Cowboys and Full Circle Singers, food available from Owen’s Able Table food truck (also staffed by adults with special needs), benefit starts at 6 p.m. with headliner at 8 p.m., 15118 Mack Ave., michaelbcafe.com

2. Art on the Grand

June 7-8 • Farmington

Juried art fair with 150-plus artists expected, also Kids Art Alley with 40-plus students in grades 5-12 selling their works, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. June 7 and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. June 8, held along Grand River Avenue from Grove Street to Farmington Road, free admission and parking, artonthegrand.com

3. Junefest

June 7 • St. Clair Shores

Outdoor family event with dance performers, Tootsee the Clown, music, inflatables, mini golf, sidewalk sales, train rides, petting zoo, craft show and more, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Greater Mack Avenue between Nine Mile Road and intersection of Nine Mack and Cavalier drives, facebook.com/downtownstclairshores

4. Mount Clemens Cruise

June 6-7 • Mount Clemens

Open crusing from 5-10 p.m. June 6 and 3-9 p.m. June 7, also live entertainment June 6, and juried car show from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. with awards from 2-3 p.m. June 7, held in center of Main and Market streets, money raised helps local charities and provides gift cards for families in need, mountclemenscruise.com

5. 'Annie'

June 6-8 • Ferndale

Opening weekend for musical about title character's life in harsh New York City orphanage during Great Depression and determination to find loving family, 7 p.m. June 6-7 and 3 p.m. June 8, Ringwald Theatre at Affirmations LGBTQIA+ Community Center, 290 W. Nine Mile Road, continues Thursdays-Mondays June 9-30 (except June 27), theringwald.com

