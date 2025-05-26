ART on the GRAND returns to downtown Farmington

ART on the GRAND will feature more than 100 artists. The two-day event is expected to pull in more than 40,000 attendees.

Photo provided by the city of Farmington Hills

By: Gena Johnson | Farmington Press | Published May 26, 2025

FARMINGTON HILLS/FARMINGTON — A collaborative community art fair is returning to town.

The city of Farmington Hills and Farmington Downtown Development Authority announced that the event, titled ART on the GRAND, will run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 7 and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 8.

The fair spans nearly a quarter of a mile along Grand River Avenue, from Grove Street to Farmington Road. Admission is free, and there are no parking fees.

Now in its 16th year, the fair is known for its friendly environment and approachable artists, with something for everybody in terms of taste, style and price.

Items include ceramics, jewelry, painting, photography, wood, wearable art, glass, sculpture, printmaking and more.

The fair will feature more than 100 artists and is expected to attract 40,000 art lovers.

Debbie Lim, the 2025 Farmington Hills Artist in Residence, will be in Booth 60 with feng shui drawings and wildlife photography.

“I am so excited,” she said on her YouTube channel.

Lim was originally a clothes designer in the ‘80s.

“I have always been an artist. I was a child with less words, so I used my creativity to express myself,” she said. “If I can’t feel it, I won’t do it.”

She will be joined by the 2018 Artist in Residence, John Martin, who will feature “Star Wars” and Big Foot digital drawings in Booth 1. Meanwhile, ArtPrize artist Kelly O’Neill will sell steel and glass sculptures in Booth 57.

“ART on the GRAND is one of the first art fairs of the season, so the artists always get a lot of love from fairgoers who have a sizable appetite for art and are ready to jump in,” said Rachel Timlin, cultural arts supervisor for the Farmington Hills Special Services Department.

“In Farmington Hills, we are proud to be one of the few Michigan cities with a dedicated Cultural Arts Division, and even prouder to create spaces where artists of all backgrounds can share their work, connect with the public and spark creativity across generations,” she said.

ART on the GRAND also features Kids Art Alley, where 45 budding artists from fifth through 12th grades will sell their art.

Kids Art Alley is located near the center of ART on the GRAND in the parking lot of the Huntington Bank. Fun activities will also be available to young fairgoers in the KidZone, such as art workshops presented by the Detroit Institute of Arts.

The city of Farmington Hills claims to have the largest dedicated municipal Cultural Arts Division in the state. The Division coordinates programming that includes classes, events and activities in visual and performing arts, and year-round performances at The Hawk Theatre.