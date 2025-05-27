Nashville singer-songwriter to perform for Michael B’s Café fundraiser

Singer-songwriter Mac Watts performs a solo concert at the Cabbage Patch Saloon in Grosse Pointe Park Nov. 25, 2024.

File photo by Patricia O’Blenes

By: K. Michelle Moran | Grosse Pointe Times | Published May 27, 2025

GROSSE POINTE PARK — A city setting with be the site of a country concert for a cause.

At 6 p.m. June 7, there will be a concert fundraiser for the nonprofit Michael B’s Café in Grosse Pointe Park in the parking lot of the forthcoming café at 15118 Mack Ave. in Grosse Pointe Park. Attendees will be able to tour the Michael B’s building from 6 to 8 p.m., before renovations start at the end of this summer. The headliner, rising country singer-songwriter Mac Watts, a Bloomfield Hills native with family in the Pointes, will perform at 8 p.m.

The band Thrift Store Cowboys will be the opening act, followed by the Full Circle Singers at 7:30 p.m.

“They’re going to blow everybody away,” said fundraiser organizer Alicia Carlisle.

Carlisle’s son, Michael, is the inspiration for Michael B’s Café and a member of the Full Circle Singers. The café will be staffed by local adults with special needs, giving them a chance to share their culinary skills with local diners. Carlisle said they hope to open Michael B’s Café next summer.

“I’m grateful to this community for supporting us,” Carlisle said.

Tickets to the fundraiser cost $50 per person in advance and $60 at the door.

“This is going to be such a fun event,” Carlisle said. “I wanted to make this one where everybody could come.”

Food will be available for purchase from Owen’s Able Table, a food truck based in the Grosse Pointes and staffed by several young adults with special needs. They accept cash, credit cards and Apple Pay.

There will be grilled hot dogs and hamburgers for purchase as well, along with beverages.

“It is casual and fun,” Carlisle said. “You’re not going to know you’re out in a parking lot.”

Valet parking will be available for a charge, along with on-street parking.

Watts, who played a well-received solo concert Nov. 25, 2024, at the Cabbage Patch Saloon — next door to Michael B’s Café — will be bringing his band this time. Watts and his band perform regularly in Nashville and tour during the summer.

“They’re incredible players and amazing people,” Watts said last fall of his band.

Michael B’s Café has also started the Diverse Learners Program, in conjunction with Wayne County Community College District. Denis Karic, provost of WCCCD’s Mary Ellen Stempfle University Center in Harper Woods, recently said that the Diverse Learners Program had “really grown” as of only its second semester in winter 2025.

“Our partnership with Wayne County Community College makes it so much more special,” Carlisle said of the new class series, which is providing educational opportunities for young people to foster careers and find fields about which they’re passionate, from baking to art and more.

For advance tickets or more information, visit michaelbcafe.com.