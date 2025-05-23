Downtown St. Clair Shores to host Junefest

By: Alyssa Ochss | St. Clair Shores Sentinel | Published May 23, 2025

Kids of all ages enjoy Junefest and the activities there throughout the day. Photo provided by Sasha Murphy

ST. CLAIR SHORES — Junefest is coming back to St. Clair Shores from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 7.

This event started around 30 years ago and features a variety of vendors and activities. There will be a petting zoo, a clown, a craft fair, a DJ, live dance performances and more. Businesses will also have sidewalk sales.

Gloria Kinne, owner of Circare and a member of Junefest Committee, said it is a way for the merchants association to show its appreciation to the community. She said it also gets people to check out the downtown district. Kinne said they still get people who say they never knew some of the businesses were there when they come to the area for Junefest.

“It’s very different to get out of your car and walk up and down the street and that’s what we love to see and encourage,” Kinne said.

Angela Washington, owner of Rondo Real Estate and a member of the Junefest Committee, said yoga will be available for people to participate in at 10:30 a.m.

The members of the Junefest Committee are Washington, Kinne, Gina Fuga-Fazzolori, Meela Stevens and Sasha Murphy. Fuga-Fazzolori and Washington joined the committee last year and Stevens joined this year. They all said it’s been a good experience.

“Anything I feel that brings people into the city and fun events are always a good experience,” Washington said.

Kinne said she’s excited to see how the miniature golf course will go over with the patrons.

Most activities are free, but there are a few things that cost a little money. Tickets are $1 each or six tickets for $5. The train rides, inflatables, face painter and the mini golf course will take tickets.

“It’s basically anything you want to do other than the train is one ticket,” Kinne said.

There will be no charges for anything else.

Kinne wants to thank the sponsors this year and said the event is completely self-funded through those sponsors and the businesses in the downtown.

It does not precede a social district. Junefest is family-friendly and does not allow alcohol up and down the street though the bars and restaurants will be open. Downtown St. Clair Shores is located on Greater Mack between Nine Mile Road and Cavalier Drive.