The Friday Five — June 20-22

Published June 18, 2025

1. American Polish Festival

June 20-22 • Sterling Heights

Includes live polka, country, pop and rock music, dancing, authentic food and beverages, craft show, pierogi-eating contest, vendors, polka Mass, dance performances and more, 4-11 p.m. June 20, 10 a.m.-11 p.m. June 21 and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. June 22, American Polish Century Club, 33204 Maple Lane, americanpolishfestival.com

2. Novi Fine Art Fair

June 20-22 • Novi

Nearly 70 artists expected, also food trucks, live acoustic music, interactive childrens activities, henna artist and scientists from Kid Chemist, 4-8 p.m. June 20, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. June 21 and noon-6 p.m. June 22, Twelve Mile Crossing at Fountain Walk, 44175 W. 12 Mile Road, novifineartfair.com

3. Shelby Township Summer Fest

June 20-21 • Shelby Township

Features touch-a-truck, strolling princesses and superheroes, magicians, “Swiftie” dance party, live music, craft beer tent, food truck rally, rock wall, obstacle course, inflatable slide, drone show and more, 4-11:30 p.m. June 20 and 6:30-10 p.m. June 21, Shelby Township Civic Center Campus, 52700 Van Dyke Ave., full schedule at shelbytwp.org/our-township/summer

4. Opa! Fest

June 20-22 • Troy

Celebrate Greek history and culture with authentic food, drinks, folk dancing, cooking demonstrations, iron chef contest, live performance from Enigma Detroit, marketplace shopping and more, 4-11 p.m. June 20-21 and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. June 22, St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 760 W. Wattles Road, admission by ticket or donation of three canned goods for Gleaners Food Bank, stnicholastroy.org

5. Berkley Pride

June 22 • Berkley

Block party with vendor booths, food trucks, DJ, crafts and face painting in kids tent, and games and crafts in teen lounge, 1-5 p.m., south of 12 Mile Road between Robina and Griffith avenues, downtownberkley.com/berkley-events/berkley-pride

