Fine art fair to return to Novi

By: Charity Meier | Novi Note | Published June 12, 2025

This oil painting of a beach scene, by Eduardo Bonilla, is an example of the art that will be on display at the Novi Fine Art Fair June 20-23. Photo provided by the Art as Healing Foundation

NOVI — After a two-year hiatus, the Novi Fine Art Fair is scheduled to return to the city June 20-23 at Twelve Mile Crossing at Fountain Walk, 44275 W. 12 Mile Road in Novi.

“It’s an area that really doesn’t have one, and it’s just good timing to start to do it now,” said show organizer Karyn Stetz, of the Art is Healing Foundation.

The event will showcase the artwork of nearly 70 artists in a variety of mediums, including painting, photography, woodwork, metalwork, pottery, sculpture, digital, jewelry, leatherwork, furniture, fiber arts, ceramics and more.

The show is juried, meaning a panel of judges reviewed the artists’ work and selected them for the show based on a variety of criteria. According to Stetz, the artists were chosen based on general aesthetic, skill and medium.

“We have to balance the mediums, so for this particular show we had way more painters apply then I have ever seen before, but we can’t just take all the painters, so it has to balance out between painters, and woodworking, and jewelry, and metalwork, and sculpture, and photography,” Stetz said. “So it’s more than just the individual artist, but the individual artists are scored, but it is also balanced with the medium.”

“She’s very picky,” said Bart Loeb, Stetz’s husband and show assistant. “She’s got artists coming in all the way from California and New Mexico.”

Many local artists are featured in the show, including sculptor Uta Brauser, of Northville, mixed media artist Essa Mashani, and digital artist Sarah Noelke, both from Livonia.

Stetz said art shows are good for both the artists and the attendees.

“Artists need a place to show and sell their work, and people need an opportunity to see things that are different that they don’t see everywhere every day,” Stetz said.

Show attendees will have the opportunity to talk to the artists about the process they go through to create a piece and what inspires them, and to learn what it is to create art, according to Stetz. She said that while there are no planned live demonstrations, some of the artists do plan to work while they are in their booths.

She said it is important for communities to have art fairs such as this because art is an important part of human life.

“It is an essential part of our being,” she said. “We’re creative beings, and it sparks different ways of looking at things and encourages imagination. I think it’s really crucial to be balanced as people.”

There will be some children’s activities as well. Kid Chemist will be doing art-related experiments for children at 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. There will also be a mural coloring table set up for children of all ages to contribute to.

Several musical artists will be performing live acoustic music during the event, including C & G’s own Mark Reitenga on Friday, June 20. Ralph Koziarski, of West Bloomfield, will play the saxophone during the event, and Les Ferrick will perform on the steel drums.

“There’s live music every day,” said Loeb.

“Acoustic music,” Stetz clarified. “Artists don’t like it really loud because they can’t talk to the people.”

Food and drinks will also be available for purchase during the show. Stetz and Loeb are bringing back five food truck favorites. Yetti Old World Cuisine, of Gladwin, who recently won best of show at the BBQ Fest over Memorial Day weekend, will return for the art fair. Peace Love & Tacos, of Brighton, specializes in Native American fry bread tacos, while This and That Cafe, of Detroit, will serve up soul food dishes. Tru Pizza Co., of Brighton, will offer gluten-free and allergen-free pizza. Rounding out the food options will be Cinnabon.

There will also be vendors offering some sweet treats, including Spanish licorice and fresh doughnuts.

“Spanish licorice is really unique. It is juicy in the middle. It blows people’s minds, it’s so good,” said Loeb. “I don’t even like licorice, but this is so good.”

Loeb said he thinks the show will eventually become the top art fair in the state, because of the economics of the area as well as the show site of Twelve Mile Crossing, which offers “tons and tons of free parking.”

“I think that within a couple of years it’s going to be the best (art fair) in the state, but that’s just my opinion,” Loeb said.

The Novi Fine Art Fair will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 20; from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 21; and from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 22.

Admission to the art fair costs $5. For more information, contact Loeb at (734) 320-5322 or visit novifineartfair.com.