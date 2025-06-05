Polish festival returning to Sterling Heights for 43rd year

By: Brian Wells | Sterling Heights Sentry | Published June 5, 2025

The 43rd annual American Polish Festival and Craft Show is being held June 20-22 at the American Polish Century Club, 33204 Maple Lane, in Sterling Heights. Photo provided by Darryl P. Onderik

STERLING HEIGHTS — A celebration of Polish food and culture is returning to Sterling Heights later this month.

Now in its 43rd year, the American Polish Festival will bring a mix of Polish bands, local music, folk dancers, arts and crafts, and Polish/American cuisine to the grounds of the American Polish Century Club June 20-22.

“We’re very excited to be hosting our 43rd annual Polish festival,” Festival Chair Arnie Beller said in a statement. “We’ve had second- and third-generation families coming every year for all of the music, fun, food and crafts.”

According to a press release, this year’s craft show will feature over 50 different crafters displaying their works. Additionally, each day will feature a number of performances from different artists as well as different activities, including traditional Polish dance performances throughout each day, a Pierogi eating contest and a Polka Mass at noon Sunday.

This year’s festival will also feature three Polish beers, including one that was brewed specifically for the festival, as well as domestic beers and Polish and premium spirits, according to the press release. There will also be American food available.

“Our trademarked Polish nacho and Polish egg rolls are the best anywhere, and this year we will have new comfort food items on the menu at the Kielbasa Kafe,” Beller said.

Leonard Palermino, general manager of Century Banquet Center, which hosts the event, said the festival is an important way for the Polish community to reminisce about its culture while also being able to share it with newer generations.

“We like to keep our newer generation informed, to share the upbringing that we had and the culture that we had by passing that to the next generation,” he said. “One way to pass that is to show, by example.”

For the American Polish Century Club, Palermino said the festival is a way for it to honor its commitment to its members and the community by promoting Polish heritage.

“It’s nice to know that we’re part of the succession of traditions and culture that we’re passing on,” he said.

The 43rd annual American Polish Festival and Craft Show is being held June 20-22 at the American Polish Century Club, 33204 Maple Lane, in Sterling Heights. Admission costs $5 per person and anyone under 17 is free. Free parking and shuttles can be found at the Career Prep Center and Sterling Heights High School.

For a complete schedule of events, visit americanpolishfestival.com.