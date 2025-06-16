Summer Fest heats up in Shelby Township June 20-21

The Independence Day Grand Finale drone show lights up the sky during last year’s Shelby Township Summer Fest. The drone show will take place June 21 this year.

Photo provided by Shelby Township

By: Mary Beth Almond | Shelby-Utica News | Published June 16, 2025

SHELBY TOWNSHIP — Summer is officially here and Shelby Township is celebrating with two days of family fun this weekend.

Presented by the Shelby Township Downtown Development Authority, the township’s second annual Summer Fest will run June 20-21 at the Shelby Township Civic Center Campus, 52700 Van Dyke Ave.

Shelby Township Downtown Development Chair Greg Gagnon said Summer Fest 2025 is more than just an event; it’s a celebration of community and shared joy.

“With its diverse activities, live entertainment, and family-friendly atmosphere, it’s an excellent opportunity to make cherished memories. Don’t miss the chance to attend and be part of this vibrant community gathering in the Shelby Township Civic Center Campus,” he said in an email.

Community Relations Director Brad Bates and his team created the event last year to help save the township’s Independence Day Celebration and popular fireworks show.

“Unfortunately, but fortunately, we had development in the lot where we used to light off the fireworks, so we couldn’t do fireworks anywhere in the township anymore — we didn’t have the open space. So the supervisor and the DDA asked community relations to think about how we could save that Independence Day Celebration, which had become a big part of our summer calendar,” Bates said.

The solution was to combine two former events — the Summer Kick-Off and the Independence Day Celebration — into a two-day event, adding a patriotic drone show in lieu of fireworks.

Township Supervisor Rick Stathakis said he had no idea how the event Bates’ team created would turn out last year.

“They exceeded our expectations and I know they are going to make it even better this year,” Stathakis said in a statement.

During Summer Fest’s inaugural year, the event drew between 7,500 and 10,000 people. Even more are expected to join in the festivities this year.

“It was a surreal event to see everything come together last year,” Bates said. “People loved it and we had fantastic feedback after year one of combining those two signature events into one Summer Fest.”

This year’s event will kick off Friday, June 20, with entertainment and activities for all ages from 4 to 11 p.m. — including a DJ, touch-a-truck, strolling princesses and superheroes, face painting, magicians and a petting zoo. New this year, festivalgoers can enjoy a Swiftie Dance Party at 5 p.m. June 20, where fans of all ages can trade friendship bracelets and get their hair braided with tinsel and glitter before starring in music videos broadcast on the township’s 24-foot video walls while they sing and dance along to their favorite Taylor Swift songs. After the dance party, children can join “The Treehouse” for a live taping of special segments like science demonstrations from the Michigan Science Center and animal encounters from the Reptarium, followed by a live performance by Detroit cover band Parallel Fifth at 8:30 p.m.

On Saturday, June 21, the excitement will continue from 6 to 10 p.m. as the township will celebrate America with a patriotic spectacle featuring a live performance by the Macomb Symphony Orchestra. That day, families can enjoy the kids zone, presented by the Friends of the Shelby Township Library, with a rock-climbing wall, toddler bounce house, a 60-foot obstacle course, a 24-foot inflatable slide, backyard games and more. There will be face painting, a petting zoo and DJ entertainment from 4 to 7 p.m.

Starting at 7 p.m. June 21, the celebration of America will begin with the 1st Michigan Colonial Fife & Drum Corps presenting the colors before the Macomb Symphony Orchestra takes the stage. The night will conclude with the Independence Day Grand Finale drone show from Firefly Drone Shows during the symphony’s finale.

“The finale on June 21 should be a standout moment with the Macomb Symphony Orchestra’s performance followed by the breathtaking drone show. The combination of music and visual spectacle is likely to leave a lasting impression and is a definite crowd-pleaser,” Gagnon added.

Township Trustee Lucia Di Cicco, who also serves on the DDA, said Shelby Township is home to a lot of veterans and active-duty families, loves America, and loves to show it off.

“If you come out to the show on June 21 and you see the drum and fife corps, the symphony, the red, white, and blue drones, and all of the flags being waved, you can’t help but get caught up in the celebration of our great nation,” she said in a prepared statement.

Also new to the event this year is the “Sensory Space” in the historic Hope Chapel — a space for those with sensory sensitivities to relax and enjoy the festivities in a setting free from loud noises, bright lights and crowded areas. Offered in partnership with Oakland University’s Joanne and Ted Lindsay Foundation Autism Outreach Services, commonly known as OUCARES, the sensory room will be open both days of Summer Fest.

There will also be a craft beer tent and food truck rally courtesy of Connect Macomb, both days.

Visitors are encouraged to park at one of the three shuttle locations and take a bus to the event. Shuttle locations include: parking at the Zebra Holdings at 50074 Mound Road, Shelby Junior High at 51700 Van Dyke Ave. or at Beacon Tree Elementary School at 55885 Schoenherr Road. Shuttles will run from 3 p.m. to 12 a.m. June 20 and 5:30 to 11 p.m. June 21. Handicapped parking is available at the 41A District Court building, and golf carts will take guests to and from the event area.

For more information, visit shelbytwp.org/summer or call the township at (586) 731-5100.