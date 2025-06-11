The Friday Five — June 13-15

C&G Newspapers | Published June 11, 2025

1. Eastpointe Cruisin' Gratiot

June 14 • Eastpointe

10 a.m.-8 p.m., goes up and down Gratiot Avenue between Eight Mile and 10 Mile roads, also opening ceremonies at 11 a.m., autographed Lions helmet drawing at 11:30 a.m., gas card drawing at 4 p.m., trophy presentation at 4:30 p.m. and more, Eastpointe High School, 15501 Couzens Ave., plus car shows at various locations from 4-8 p.m. each day leading up to event, cruisin-gratiot.com

Read more: Eastpointe Cruisin’ Gratiot makes for a ‘wheel’ good time

2. Garden tour

June 14 • Lathrup Village

Presented by Lathrup Village Nature Group, take self-guided tour of six local yards, also experts and artists at homes, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., start in parking lot of Lathrup Village City Hall, 27400 Southfield Road, brochure and map provided, plus native plants for sale, lvnaturegroupinfo@gmail.com

Read more: Beautiful gardens of Lathrup Village to be featured on tour

3. Michigan Fantasy Festival

June 14-15 • St. Clair Shores

Find 100-plus merchants, interactive performers, live entertainment, food vendors, costume contest, raffles and more at family-friendly event, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. both days, VFW Bruce Post #1146, 28404 Jefferson Ave. in St. Clair Shores, more at Eventbrite and Facebook

Read more: Where fantasy becomes a reality

4. Juneteenth celebrations

Various dates and locations

The Juneteenth holiday commemorates June 19, 1865, when the last slaves in Galveston, Texas learned they were free, two-and-a-half years after the Emancipation Proclamation. Here are some local events happening early:

Madison Heights

Includes opening remarks and prayer, live music, food truck rally featuring African American-owned businesses, vendor fair, petting zoo and pony rides, climbing tower, bounce houses, crafts, educational exhibit and more, noon-6 p.m. June 14, Civic Center Park, 360 W. 13 Mile Road, donations of nonperishable food items for city food pantry appreciated

Read more: Plans announced for Madison Heights Juneteenth Celebration



Southfield

Includes lecture June 12, senior luncheon with performances, music and dancing June 13, and Juneteenth flag raising, walk with mayor and Juneteenth Jubilee with re-enactments, games, food trucks and concert June 14, various locations on Southfield Municipal Campus, 26000 Evergreen Road, see times and other events at cityofsouthfield.com

Read more: Southfield prepares for 2025 Juneteenth celebration

5. Berkley Art Bash

June 14 • Berkley

Features 180-plus artists, kids activities, live music and food, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., held on 12 Mile Road between Kenmore Road and Buckingham Avenue, berkleyartbash.com

Read more: Annual Art Bash to bring 180 artists to Berkley this Saturday

For more events, visit our Community Calendar at candgnews.com/calendar.