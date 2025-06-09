Eastpointe Cruisin’ Gratiot makes for a ‘wheel’ good time

This year’s Eastpointe Cruisin’ Gratiot events will take place June 10-14.

File photo by Patricia O’Blenes

By: Maria Allard | Roseville-Eastpointe Eastsider | Published June 9, 2025

EASTPOINTE — Rev your engines, shine that chrome and show off those tail fins, the 26th annual Eastpointe Cruisin’ Gratiot drives into town June 10-14.

Over the five-day span, classic cars, hot rods, muscle cars, convertibles and more will adorn Gratiot Avenue to celebrate the golden age of the automobile. You may even spot a poodle skirt or two.

Eastpointe Cruisin’ Gratiot began in 1999. While the cars are definitely the stars, the event showcases local businesses and brings families into the community. Through merchandise sales and registration fees, cruising activities also raise money for local charities.

The annual event brings back the heyday of cruising Gratiot with your high school buddies who had as much grease in their hair as was under their car hoods. Eastpointe Cruisin’ Gratiot is a throwback to a time in which listening to Elvis Presley and Chuck Berry records, with your arm around your sweetheart, was the ideal Saturday night.

Eastpointe Cruisin’ Gratiot includes car shows, cruising and more. Disc jockey Jim Randlett will play music at each event. The first car show is scheduled from 4 to 8 p.m. June 10 at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 23000 Gratiot Ave.

On June 11, it’s time to cruise over to the First State Bank at 16100 E. Nine Mile Road for a car show from 4 to 8 p.m.

On June 12, park your classics from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Villa Restaurant, 21311 Gratiot Ave.

June 13 is set aside for another car show from 4 to 8 p.m. at Cloverleaf, 24443 Gratiot Ave. Mickey York from Cruis’n Media will have a booth.

Cruise Day is June 14 at Eastpointe High School, 15501 Couzens Ave., near Nine Mile Road and Gratiot Avenue. Vehicle registration for judging/trophies will begin at approximately 7 a.m. Registration for the free gas cards giveaway will begin at approximately 9 a.m. The drawing for the autographed Detroit Lions Aidan Hutchinson helmet is scheduled for approximately 11:30 a.m. Tickets to enter the drawing will be available at the car shows all week.

The cruise will begin at 10 a.m. up and down Gratiot Avenue between Eight Mile and 10 Mile roads. A prayer service and opening ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. The event lasts until 8 p.m. There will be 50/50 raffles on Saturday.

The gas cards drawing will be at 4 p.m. and the trophy presentations will be at 4:30 p.m. Spectators can set up tents along the cruise route as long as they don’t infringe on local businesses.

Cruise Day is free to drive your vintage vehicle on Gratiot Avenue. However, if you want to enter the judging contests, the cost is $15. There are 18 different judging categories. For diehard gearheads, there also is an Eastpointe Cruisin’ Gratiot VIP package for $45 that includes judging, a goody bag, a T-shirt, a street sign and a dash plaque. There is a limited supply of the VIP packages.

Cruise organizers have made two noticeable changes this year. Both the designated cruise lane on Gratiot Avenue and the VIP parade featuring local dignitaries have been eliminated. They had been a large part of the cruise in past years, but are not coming back this year to cut down on costs associated with the Eastpointe Police Department and the Department of Public Works.

Another change is the addition of two more car shows than in recent years. The cruise events are usually held on three days, but because there were more sponsors this year, two car shows were added.

Steve Upton has attended the annual cruise “for a very long time,” and this is his first year as board president.

“The cruising community is just beautiful. It’s so tight knit. Everyone knows everyone,” he said. “You can bring your car in, and it’s just a fun event. I hope everyone will come out and enjoy it.”

“I enjoy how it brings people together and supports charities,” said Sharon Upton, board secretary. “You see a lot of people from different cities.”

Sharon Upton said this year money will be donated to the following nonprofit organizations: the East Detroit Tiger Cats, St. Vincent de Paul, Love Life Family Christian Center, the Eastpointe Lions Club, and the St. Peter’s Lutheran Men’s Club. Also benefitting is the Eastpointe High School In-House Scholarship Fund. Cruise organizers also have plans to financially support the Eastpointe Fire Department’s free smoke alarm program.

Cruise merchandise, including T-shirts, will be for sale at the following establishments: Advance Auto Parts, Cloverleaf, Eastpointe High School, First State Bank, Muffler Man, Pep Boys and St. Peter’s Lutheran Church.

Another way to commemorate the event is to buy a cruise hat for $25. The hats will be available in limited quantities at all merchandise sales locations.

For more details on Eastpointe Cruisin’ Gratiot, visit cruisin-gratiot.com or email EM3Cruise@gmail.com.