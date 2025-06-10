Annual Art Bash to bring 180 artists to Berkley this Saturday

More than 180 artists will be in attendance for this year’s Berkley Art Bash. The 23rd annual Berkley Art Bash is scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 14, on 12 Mile Road.

BERKLEY — Berkley’s yearly celebration of artists and artisans will be back this month.

The Berkley Art Bash will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 14, on 12 Mile Road between Kenmore Road and Buckingham Avenue. Now in its 23rd year, the event will bring together vendors to offer their works of art, wearables, pottery, jewelry and more to customers.

“We have a lot of new artisans and makers,” Event Director April McCrumb said. “There is an overturn from year to year, which is good. It keeps things fresh, but we also have people that come back and … they want to see their group of customers again.”

Presented by the Berkley Chamber of Commerce, the Art Bash will feature more than 180 artists. McCrumb said that at this point in the event’s existence, it is at its capacity for the number of vendors it can hold.

“We have room for 200 spaces, roughly 180 artists,” she said. “We’re sort of keeping it at that size because that’s already a pretty generous size for an art show. It’s worked well for us, so we’re sticking with that.”

Huntington Woods artist Gina Bommarito will be participating in her first Berkley Art Bash with her business, Madam Maker, where she makes wood furniture, such as tables and benches, and finished living areas.

An artist for more than 25 years, Bommarito has been doing art shows on and off for a decade but always had been busy or out of town when it was time for the Berkley Art Bash. She’s excited to be able to take part in this year’s event.

“I love Berkley,” she said. “It’s going to be fun and the kids are going to love it, and friends will come and show up and walk around and look at all the art.”

Bommarito said her favorite part of being in art shows is being able to meet people and seeing everyone else’s work.

“I make a lot of friends, make a lot of connections,” she said. “It’s honestly more fun for me. And I think if someone wants to buy a table, they’ll buy a table or a piece of art or something like that, and then I also do construction, so sometimes it turns into that.”

McCrumb agreed it can be hard to keep an event like Art Bash fresh with new vendors, but the most powerful thing that’s helped with that over the years has been positive word of mouth.

“What happens is these artists do other art shows as well, and artists talk, like, ‘Hey, what good art shows have you done?’ It’s all that sort of network mode, and I think we get talked about positively by so many different artists out there,” she said. “So word of mouth is definitely the first and foremost. And then I also personally go to art shows throughout the summer, and if I see a talented artist or maker that I really like, I’ll drop a card off too and say, ‘Hey next year, if you think about it, we’d love to have you,’ but the bigger thing is definitely word of mouth.”

Along with all the artists on 12 Mile, the event will have face painting, balloon sculptures and a foam party for kids, as well as a variety of food options.

For more information on the event, visit berkleyartbash.com.