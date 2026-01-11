Acting trio at Parkway Christian closing curtain together

Parkway Christian High School seniors Kailey Chapa, left, Luke Cannistraci and Hope Woolman rehearse a scene from the upcoming production of “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella (Enchanted Edition).”

Photo by Gary Winkelman

By: Gary Winkelman | Sterling Heights Sentry | Published January 11, 2026

STERLING HEIGHTS — The stage is set for a trio of high school seniors to close out their student theater careers in a special way.

In a scene that’s literally been building since kindergarten, longtime classmates Hope Woolman, Luke Cannistraci and Kailey Chapa are playing the lead roles in Parkway Christian High School’s January production of “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella (Enchanted Edition).”

The show is a retelling of the classic fairy tale featuring uplifting themes of hope, dreams and kindness along with more nuanced characters than those found in the familiar Disney cartoon version.

For example, Woolman’s Cinderella oozes confidence and optimism, rather than being a timid soul in need of rescuing.

“In some portrayals of the Cinderella story, she’s seen as this girl that’s living such a miserable life, but I feel like one really cool thing about her character is she just takes life for what it is,” said Woolman, 17, of Macomb Township. “She is so happy and so filled with joy and excitement about the life that she has, because that is really who she is. She loves what she has. She’s very imaginative, and I think that it’s super fun to portray that on stage.”

Woolman and her co-stars, Cannistraci and Chapa, are veterans of Parkside’s robust theater program, acting in school productions from middle school on and classmates since kindergarten. Taking their final bows together in the lead roles is a capstone they are savoring.

“I love it,” Woolman said. “It’s so fun, especially because we’ve not only been acting together and going to school together, but it’s been really cool to watch each other not just grow as actors but as people. … The three of us did start theater at the same time, so it’s definitely something that’s been really special.”

Cannistraci, 17, of St. Clair Shores, who plays Prince Christopher, agreed.

“It’s a really rewarding thing. A full circle thing,” he said. “I’ve seen them grow in their acting and their talents in all the different roles we’ve played together. It’s a very cool experience to be able to have grown up with two people that I would consider like family.”

Chapa, who plays the Stepmother, said being involved in theater at Parkside is special because of the bonds participants forge and the teamwork that goes into putting on a show.

“We support each other, and our director, Ms. Mer, she’s amazing,” Chapa, 17, of Clinton Township said. “She definitely knows what we’re capable of and she pulls that out of us. … She uplifts us.”

Ms. Mer is MaryEllen Renne, theater director and Parkway Christian School’s head of the Fine Arts Department.

“I try to encourage my students, as actors, to dig deep into the backstory of their character. What motivates their character to be like they are,” she said. “So why is the stepmother so bitter toward Cinderella? Is it because she really doesn’t like her because she’s not a nice person? Well, that’s not it. The stepmother is sad and angry that her husband died and has now left her to care for a house. … She sees the dad in Cinderella. So it’s a constant reminder of where her life currently is. But instead of choosing to see the good in it, or the positive, the way Cinderella does, she chooses to be bitter about it.”

Renne, a Sterling Heights resident who’s been at Parkway for a dozen years, wiped tears from the corner of her eyes while reflecting on Chapa, Cannistraci and Woolman. Her voice choked as she described witnessing the students develop as people and performers.

“They have been with me for a very long time, so we have grown together,” she said. “They have helped this program grow through their tenacity, their consistency, their determination and their grace. … They love Jesus, which is always a plus for me because that’s the core of where we always go. The three of them live by faith. They live their faith in an outward way that inspires me to want to do that as well. I have always said at the end of each show, they do make me a better person.”

Cannistraci said he believes faith helps Parkway theater productions stand out.

“We as a theater department are a very sincere group. We try to do everything to the best of our abilities, and we’re always trying to improve and see where we can grow,” he said. “And I feel that putting God in the center of it, for us, since we are a Christian school, has helped shape the way we do things and the outcomes of our shows. I feel like it’s allowed us to be able to grow as people and as actors and actresses.”

Chapa, likewise, said religion is a key component of a successful Parkway show.

“God is first, last and everything in between in this program,” she said. “We really use Him as a foundation, and we pray all the time. I feel like that really helps and it shows what you see on stage.”

Although entertainment and a meaningful message are the culmination of every Parkway production, Renne said theater ultimately teaches students deeper lessons.

“It’s not about performance for me, actually, it’s life skills,” she said. “It’s organization. It’s commitment. It’s courage — working through a fear and realizing that you are capable of anything when you put your mind to it. It’s camaraderie, friendships and a realization that we’re each unique and that we each have our own areas of giftedness. And we celebrate that.”

“Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella (Enchanted Edition)” runs four performances: 1 and 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 23, and 12:30 and 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 24. Online tickets are $15 (plus fees) and available at cur8.com/25661/project/133322. A limited number of tickets will be available at the door after online sales close Jan. 22.

Parkway Christian School is at 14500 Metropolitan Parkway in Sterling Heights.