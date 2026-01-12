St. Clair Shores to host Aqua Freeze

Aqua Freeze is coming back to St. Clair Shores this year with ice sculptures, warm drinks and a cool time.

File photo provided by the city of St. Clair Shores

By: Alyssa Ochss | St. Clair Shores Sentinel | Published January 12, 2026

ST. CLAIR SHORES — Aqua Freeze is back with fun, music and beautiful ice sculptures for patrons to enjoy.

The event this year is from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Jan. 23 and 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Jan. 24 at Blossom Heath Park, 24800 Jefferson Avenue.

St. Clair Shores Parks and Recreation Event Director Henry Bowman said there will be ice sculptures, a horse-drawn carriage sponsored by First State Bank, live music and more.

Bowman said the fire and ice show will take place on Friday night featuring an ice chimney sponsored by Z’s Pub. The Orbitsons will also play music.

On Saturday, bands will play all day and, Bowman said, the headliner will be Black Mountain Sons. Michael Agnello Jewelers is sponsoring the city’s 75th Diamond Jubilee sculpture.

“It’s going to be something very interesting to see,” Bowman said.

The event is free to attend for guests.

Bowman said there will be miniature golf holes set up around the ice sculptures. He said he is excited for the event.

“It’s one of my favorite events,” Bowman said.

Councilwoman Linda Bertges said in an email that eventgoers should bundle up and join them in one of St. Clair Shores’ “most beloved winter traditions.” She said it is the perfect mix of ice and fire, laughter, community, spirit and pure Michigan charm.

“Whether you’re stopping by for a warm drink, strolling through the ice displays, or dancing to live bands under the lights, Aqua Freeze is the place to be on a cold January weekend — where the lakefront turns into a winter wonderland and memories are made,” Bertges said in the email.