Stagecrafters to showcase lesser-known comedy show

By: Taylor Christensen | Royal Oak Review | Published December 26, 2025

File photo provided by Erin McKay

Advertisement

ROYAL OAK — Stagecrafters is bringing to the second stage a special and unique story titled “5 Lesbians Eating a Quiche” Jan. 16-25 at the Baldwin Theater, 415 S. Lafayette Ave.

The story takes place in 1956, focusing on the five women of the Susan B. Anthony Society for the Sisters of Gertrude Stein, who are having their annual quiche breakfast.

The story goes on to follow the journey of the five women, all while dealing with the risk of an atomic bomb being dropped at any second.

Director Marcus Laban said that the show became a special part of his life after he saw it at the Ringwald Theatre in Ferndale pre-pandemic.

“I really just love how this is an unknown show, and I tend to like the off-the-beaten-path shows, so I am very happy Stagecrafters allowed me to do the show,” he said. “It’s a show about these five women being stuck at this place (the meeting) and basically discovering who they are, and being OK with who they are.”

Laban said there are a lot of twists and turns throughout the show, and a lot of hilarious moments.

“It’s kind of an empowerment piece, of being like, it's OK to be who you are, and even though it’s just five ladies on stage, I think it resonates to basically anybody of that theme of self-discovery,” he said.

What the ladies are finding out throughout the duration of the play is about their sexuality, according to Laban, and as different events happen, the ladies begin to realize that they are lesbian.

Laban said that the lighthearted nature of the show brings a break to the day-to-day life that people are currently living. The show is a short pick-me-up piece that all can enjoy, he said.

“We kind of live in a time right now where I think everyone is always on edge, and we could all use a little laughter,” he said. “It’s an hour and 15 minutes of just joy to escape from reality and have some fun and relax. … It’s not a well-known show by any means, but it should be, because it’s a great show.”

The fact that this show is not well known is one of the main reasons Laban said that people should see it.

“It’s a new piece of theater people can experience, not the same old, same old,” he said. “I think it has a great message and a great message lying underneath the comedy, and the comedy elevates that message.”

Rachel Biber, who plays a character named Wren Robin, said that she knew this show existed but had never seen it prior to auditioning.

“Coming to see shows that aren’t big shows that everybody knows of is what supports our community theaters,” she said. “Going to see these shows really can broaden your spectrum of what you watch and what you go and see. This is a very funny show, and if you go with a completely open mind, you’re gonna laugh and you’re going to enjoy it.”

Biber said she hopes the audience can take away the message of accepting who you are.

“Through the whole silliness of it, the whole point of the show is to be honest with yourself and each other, and be your truest self,” Biber said. “Even though it’s obviously goofy, it does have a very sweet message to be honest with yourself and each other about who you are.”

On Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, tickets cost $25 plus a $3 ticket fee. For more information, visit stagecrafters.org.



