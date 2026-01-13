Fire & Ice returns this weekend with new thrills

Fireworks light up the sky during a past Fire & Ice Festival.

Photo provided by the Rochester DDA

By: Mary Beth Almond | Rochester Post | Published January 13, 2026

ROCHESTER — The Fire & Ice Festival is making a comeback this weekend in downtown Rochester.

“We’re excited to bring it back,” said Jenna O’Dell, events coordinator for downtown Rochester. “We were able to get a little bit of a larger budget, and the merchants in town really appreciated the event the last time we hosted it in 2023.”

Sponsored by Chief Financial Credit Union, this year’s Fire & Ice Festival kicks off with frosty fun, food and entertainment 5-9 p.m. Jan. 16. The activities continue 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Jan. 17.

“People like to get out after Christmas, when there is that weird lull, so this is a great event for them to head back into town and do some fun things with their family and friends,” O’Dell said.

New this year, kids can enjoy Snowzilla Jr.’s 32-foot winter slide and Frosty, the world’s tallest bounce house. A synthetic skating rink will be featured for all ages to enjoy. All attractions will be located around East Third and Water streets.

Throughout the weekend, downtown visitors can stroll along Main Street and surrounding streets to see “The Greatest Show on Ice,” where ice sculptors will show off their ice creations, including a circus tent, lions, a ringleader and more.

On Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., guests can view a live ice carving competition and watch blocks of ice transform into works of art in real time in the parking lot at the corner of East Third and Water Street.

Throughout the weekend, attendees can grab a bite to eat or enjoy a beverage at the warming tent, Taste Fest and food truck rally.

Sponsored by Rochester Mills Beer Co., the warming tent will be set up at East Third Street and Water Street with food vendors, beer and wine.

Stewart McWilliams, director of operations for Rochester Mills Beer Co., said Fire & Ice was always a great event during a relatively slow time in Rochester. He said that when the county stopped sponsoring the event two years ago, the Januarys that followed were “notably slower.”

“When the Rochester DDA announced they wanted to revive the event, we knew we wanted to be part of that,” he said. “It’s a great family event for people to come to. There’s plenty to do for everyone, and when you get cold, stop by the warming tent.”

There will also be a Taste Fest and food truck rally along Water Street and East Third Street, and marshmallow roasting both days hosted by the Lions Club in the parking lot at the corner of East Third and Water.

The Rochester Fire Department will hold a spaghetti dinner fundraiser to benefit the Rochester Area Youth Assistance 4:30-7 p.m. Jan. 17 at the fire station, 277 E. Second St. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for kids 12 and younger.

The weekend will conclude with a fireworks show at 8 p.m. Saturday.

The Fire & Ice Festival is free to attend, and organizers say it will go on in any weather.

“All the activities happen whether there is snow or no snow. It will be a little cooler this weekend, but I don’t think that will stop families from coming out and having a fun time,” O’Dell said.

For more information, visit www.downtownrochestermi.com or call the Rochester DDA at (248) 656-0060.