Record Store Day strikes the right chord April 18

By: Maria Allard | C&G Newspapers | Published April 2, 2026

Village Vinyl in Sterling Heights is always a big supporter of Record Store Day, which spins this year on April 18. File photo by Patricia O’Blenes

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METRO DETROIT — Music fans, this is your day.

We know that on April 18, you’ll head to your favorite independent music store for the annual Record Store Day.

You’ll line up for hours outside before it opens, form bonds with other record fanatics waiting alongside you and hunt for new titles to add to your collection.

Record Store Day, launched internationally in 2007, celebrates the culture of independent record stores. Artists from all categories — classic rock, rap, blues, jazz, punk and country — release music. New releases on CD, vinyl, 12-inch and more are available for purchase from enthusiastic employees who can’t wait to talk music with their customers.

From the underground to the mainstream, some music pieces are exclusive releases while others will be issued for the first time. Many of the artists will also distribute titles in a limited run.

Fans can pick up their favorite albums from popular artists currently on the charts, groups that disbanded, veteran rockers, indie favorites and more. Bruno Mars is this year’s Record Store Day ambassador.

The Cure, Taylor Swift, Def Leppard, Weezer, Slipknot, Skid Row, A-ha, Chet Baker, Mama Cass, Charli XCX, John Coltrane, Skeeter Davis, Fall Out Boy and Ziggy Marley are among the many artists whose work will be available on Record Store Day.

On the record

According to the website recordstoreday.com, the following stores in the C & G Newspapers coverage area are participating in Record Store Day:

• Flipside Records, 3099 Coolidge Hwy., Berkley.

• Dearborn Music-Farmington, 33025 Grand River Ave., Farmington.

• Found Sound, 234 W. Nine Mile Road, Ferndale.

• Ripe Records Detroit, 15212 Charlevoix St., Grosse Pointe Park.

• Weirdsville Records, 61 Macomb Place, Mount Clemens.

• Melodies and Memories, 23013 Gratiot Ave., Eastpointe.

• Blast in the Past, 28071 Gratiot Ave., Roseville.

• Solo Records, 30148 Woodward Ave., Royal Oak.

• The Detroit Record Club, 28834 Woodward Ave., Royal Oak.

• UHF Music, 512 S. Washington Ave., Royal Oak.

• Media Reload, 13285 Hall Road, Utica; and 8335 12 Mile Road, Warren.

• Village Vinyl, 34230 Van Dyke Ave., Sterling Heights.

A list of new releases also can be found on recordstoreday.com.